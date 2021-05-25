Northeast Ohio Medical University in Rootstown conferred 229 degrees upon Ohio’s newest doctors of medicine, doctors of pharmacy, and other health professionals during a virtual ceremony held May 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A theme voiced throughout the event was the need for transformational leaders in health care – a cornerstone of the university’s mission.
“Today, we are all witnessing a graduating class that represents the future of health care,” said Dr. John T. Langell, president of NEOMED, in a news release. “Leaders who will improve outcome, access and value. Leaders who may be called upon to respond to the next global pandemic, for history has shown us that it is a certainty that COVID-19 will not be the last pandemic we will face. I want to share with all of you, our newly minted pharmacists, doctors and scientists, that we feel both confident and comforted as we head into an unknown future, that NEOMED’s own are up to the task.”
The theme of leadership was also addressed by keynote speaker Dr. Cliff Megerian, CEO of University Hospitals in Cleveland, who noted new graduates will need to be leaders while also delivering care that is honest, accurate, transparent and compassionate.
“The art of medicine is what people will remember when they interact with you,” Megerian said in his address to NEOMED’s class of 2021. “They will remember most how you made them feel. You have the opportunity to make it a great memory.”
Following the speakers, degrees were conferred upon graduates of the College of Medicine, the College of Pharmacy, and the College of Graduate Studies. Names of the graduates were read individually, followed by a live video feed of the student as they excitedly celebrated with loved ones. Students found ways to personalize their moment in the spotlight with signs, banners, confetti, and plenty of cheering and hugs to commemorate the milestone.