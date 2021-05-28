Nicole Rumizen has a piece of advice for anyone starting college: try new things.
“I definitely loved trying new things all the time,” Rumizen said.
She is heading to a two-year commitment with Teach for America in a low-income area of Chicago, where she will also pick up her master’s degree in education.
While in college, Rumizen found the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic challenging, making it harder to connect.
“It was pretty hard to, you know, engage with other students and my teachers, and also socially everyone wanted to be safe,” she said.
Still, she found community Wisconsin, in her freshman year at a lounge where a lot of Jewish students congregated, at sorority rush, when she decided to join Alpha Epsilon Phi. There she became exceedingly involved, and throughout her college years at Chabad at the University of Wisconsin, where Rabbi Mendel Matusof led a Birthright trip to Israel.
“I just felt so comfortable in the predominantly Jewish sorority,” she said. “All my best friends are Jewish.”
She said she was “super close” to Matusof, who invited students to be with him during days that were not necessarily holidays.
Graduation, she said, took place at the football stadium, but was limited to students, not family and friends.
She sat with three roommates.
“It was outside,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.”
Rumizen said she is “pretty excited” to see other people in person, now that vaccinations are more common.
In addition, she wanted to “give a shout out to my parents.”
- Jane Kaufman, Staff Reporter