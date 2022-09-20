Notre Dame College in South Euclid recently created a new position, director of diversity, equity and inclusion, for the 2022-23 school year. Sandra Golden, associate professor in the college’s division of professional education was appointed to the position.
This position is among the president’s leadership cabinet. Golden will also co-chair the college’s DEI committee with Chris Gill, who is the dean of students.
Golden has served as coordinator of multicultural engagement and student success at Cleveland State University’s Office of Inclusion & Multicultural Engagement. She has co-chaired a diversity council, a strategic planning committee and a Higher Learning Commission accreditation reaffirmation group, and has a doctorate in curriculum and instruction and a Leadership Academy Certificate from Kent State, according to a news release.
“The work of diversity, equity and inclusion continues to be more and more important as we try to build communities that enable all to have voices in conversations, places at the table and equitable access to the bounties of our society. We also know that our work in this area is difficult and it requires our focused attention,” said Michael Pressimone, president of Notre Dame College, in the release.