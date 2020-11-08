Notre Dame College in South Euclid was awarded a five-year federal grant to enhance current and future students’ academic experience, according to a news release.
The TRIO Student Support Services Grant will go toward Notre Dame’s Falcons’ Academic and Career Success, or Project FACS, a group that largely consists of
first-generation college students, low-income students or students with learning differences. By providing about $261,888 each year for five years, for a total of about $1.3 million, the grant will serve about 140 students a year.
“Over 70% of NDC students are first generation, low income, or minority students,” Florentine Hoelker, dean of online and graduate programs at the Finn Center, and Title III project director at Notre Dame, said in the release. “Our SSS-eligible students often face social, economic, and personal barriers that impede their educational growth. The SSS Grant will enhance the academic success services we already provide to our students, allowing for even more one-on-one experiences to help students combat those barriers to be academically successful.”
Project FACS aims to provide a comprehensive program of required and additional services for students, such as academic tutoring and study skills development, academic and personal advising, financial aid and economic literacy workshops, graduate school prep and advising, career development activities, and cultural awareness and opportunities.
The hope is that Project FACS’s support will retain 67% of SSS-eligible students from fall 2020 to fall 2021 and keep 78% in good academic standing each year.