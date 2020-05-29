Nurenberg Paris creates Senior Spotlight to honor class of 2020
Nurenberg Paris Injury Lawyers launched Senior Spotlight, an online giveaway to celebrate Ohio’s class of 2020, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which has forced or delayed graduations, proms and other end-of-year celebrations.
Families may visit NP4CLE.com to nominate graduating seniors in Ohio. On June 5, the law firm will give $5,600 in gift card prizes to 20 nominees.
Four winners will receive $600 each in gift cards and 16 winners will receive $200 gift cards.
“Graduations have to be different this year,” David Paris, managing partner of Nurenberg Paris, said in a news release. “That doesn’t mean they can’t be special. We all have kids who are having to skip important milestones and we feel their disappointment. Senior Spotlight tells our high school seniors that, even though they can’t walk across a stage, their accomplishments still matter.”
The winners will be announced live via Facebook on June 5, but the firm intends for the program to celebrate all the nominees and 2020 classes. In addition to being eligible for one of the 20 prizes, all nominees will have their own nomination page which will include their pictures, high schools and personal messages from their families. The public can view the nomination pages at NP4CLE.com in a gallery that will remain published this summer.
“The live winner announcement will be a lot of fun,” Paris said. “But this is more than a contest. When you can see all of the nominees and can read about what makes them special, it’s really a salute to all the 2020 graduates.”
Parents and families may upload their favorite pictures of their children and a brief explanation of why they think their child will make a difference in the world or their community.
Nurenberg Paris is located in downtown Cleveland.