Many Ohio universities broke the top 10 in U.S. News & World Reports’ newly released best college ranking categories, including The Ohio State University in Columbus, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, John Carroll University in University Heights, Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Cedarville University and Ohio Northern University in Ada.
Breaking the top 10 in the Midwest, John Carroll University tied with Truman State University in Missouri for second place. Baldwin Wallace ranked eighth, and Otterbein University in Westerville tied with Dordt University in Iowa and Augustana University in South Dakota for ninth.
With other notable Midwest rankings, Baldwin Wallace ranked third best college for veterans; fourth best undergraduate teaching program, tied with Augsburg University in Minnesota and Dordt University; and third most innovative school, tied with five other universities including JCU.
Also making the ranking for best Midwest colleges for veterans were Cedarville University in fourth and Franciscan University of Steubenville, tied for ninth with South Dakota School of Mines and Technology. Otterbein University ranked seventh for best undergraduate teaching programs in the Midwest.
Ohio Northern University and Hiram College topped the list for best value regional colleges in the Midwest, ranking second and third respectively. ONU tied for fourth with College of the Ozarks in Missouri for regional colleges in the Midwest, and Marietta College ranked ninth.
Nationally, OSU and CWRU tied for fifth for the best bachelor of science in nursing programs, along with the University of Washington in Seattle and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
To read the complete rankings, visit usnews.com/best-colleges.