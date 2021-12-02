The Orange High School choir and band were well represented at the Ohio Music Education Associations’ 2021 District Honors Choir and Band concerts held last month at Cleveland State University.
These ensembles are comprised of students who are nominated by their school directors. The Orange honors choir students included Mi’Kya Fleshman, Harminee Grant, Onesti Grant, and Michaella Reed and the Orange honors band students included Xavier Arnold, Sam Bilsky, Leah Heasley, Nathan Rice, Ari Rubin, Aidan Stearns, Ethan Vincent, and Michael Yard.
The musicians spent three days rehearsing with guest directors in preparation for the concerts which were held in Waetjen Auditorium at Cleveland State University.