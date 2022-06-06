Virtual learning took over schools as soon as the COVID-19 pandemic stormed the nation. Schools had to quickly adapt with remote options for children to stay on track with their curricula. Many children even started their school experience virtually so, now that classes are back in-person, the long-term social, emotional and academic effects of online learning remain.
Experts Tracy Bortz, director of early childhood education at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike, and Kim Walter, center director at Huntington Learning Center in Mayfield Heights and Mentor, weighed in on both the pros and cons of online learning and how children are adapting now that school has returned to in-person classes.
“What we have seen is a lot of separation anxiety, children having a hard time following directions and being part of the group,” Bortz said.
Because children were learning at home and being with their parents for so long, they are not used to interacting with other children and adults, she explained.
Bortz noted that the main “side effects” of remote learning have been related to social and emotional statuses, not as much academically.
“Our preschool focuses on socialization and learning through play,” Bortz explained.
She pointed out that the change in learning also had an impact on educators, who have been putting forth effort to make the learning process as smooth as possible for their students.
“I think the teachers have been through a very rough few years, trying their best to make things work for the children,” Bortz stated.
Educators’ strength and consistency have provided the children with a new normal, giving students the opportunity to flourish despite previous challenges, Bortz added.
“Early childhood education (is) a period of rapid learning for students and, many times, their first introduction into school, was virtual during the last couple of years,” Walter explained. “So, it’s a very different experience than learning in-person.”
She stated she believes significant negative, long-term effects will come out of this time.
“Especially for students who struggled before COVID and then had to go virtual for their school experience, it just magnifies the challenges that were already present,” Walter noted. “Now, a lot of families are faced with a situation where they really have to close the gap quickly so that it doesn’t spiral out of control.”
Walter explained a multitude of parents have felt “out of the loop” in regards to their children’s schooling. She said that this partially stems from parents not understanding online platforms, sometimes known as “parent portals,” where teachers leave comments. In the case that parents can not find their way around those sites, it is unlikely that they will see those communications from teachers, she added.
“Unless you are experienced navigating those platforms, as a parent, it can become very confusing to check your child’s grades and check teacher feedback,” Walter explained. “However, I think there are some positive things that have come out of this experience.”
She pointed out school communities have become good at using Zoom and Google Meets. While it is not a replacement for in-person instruction, Walter said she thinks it can enhance learning going forward.
Having these platforms at their disposal, schools have been able to connect with other geographic regions, speak to experts around the world and go on virtual museum tours, Walter noted.
“It certainly keeps you connected to people that are out of town or even in town and, for whatever reason, cannot be in person with you,” Walter said.