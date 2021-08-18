Online learning has been increasing in popularity for several years. Even prior to COVID-19, many colleges and universities around the country were offering at least a few courses online. With the onset of the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, these options have gotten even more popular.
Heidi Meyer, associate dean for academic programs and student affairs for the college of business at Cleveland State University, and Judy Muyskens, vice president for academic affairs and dean of the college at Hiram College, said online learning has become a great mode of education.
Meier said CSU provides the most flexibility in terms of delivery mode of courses in her opinion. It has 100% online programs, hybrid courses which are half online and half face-to-face. Since the pandemic began, CSU has offered remote synchronous, which is off site, on Zoom or on a virtual platform.
Meier added CSU has seen more demand for online offerings than for face-to-face offerings for the upcoming school year. Even prior to COVID, the demand for online courses was steadily growing, she said.
CSU has an e-learning department. All of its instructors go through training that is presented through e-learning so that they are familiar with Blackboard, which they use for course management systems.
“They also put on other types of training too where actually they pay instructors to go through more advanced kinds of training, so that they know how to use Blackboard, what all of the applications do, and all of the tools that are available through Blackboard that they can use,” Meier said. “When we went remote a year-and-a-half ago, the university did buy a site license for Zoom. And they also started training through our IST (information services and technology) department for faculty to learn how to use Zoom.”
Hiram College has three online bachelor’s degrees in the business area, including accounting, management and supply chain management.
In addition, it offers other online courses in an eight-week format. Some are blended, where a faculty member meets one week with the students face-to-face, and then meets online the following week.
Muyskens said Hiram is building its program and trying to take the benefits of being a small liberal arts college to apply them to the online setting. Because of the student body size, Hiram can keep class size small so faculty can communicate with students through Zoom in an easier fashion, she said.
In addition, all students are given an iPad as part of their Tech and Trek program.
“It means that the faculty member will get to know the students better,” Muyskens said. “We are able to do a lot of active learning. So in other words, it’s just not listening to a recorded lecture by the faculty member, but they also work with them on activities to make the learning active, which is what we do face-to-face. We also are allowing the students to use our academic support systems.”
Meier said this mode of learning is helpful to all students, but especially those with tight schedules.
“It’s going to primarily be the students that work,” Meier said. “Students that have some sort of family responsibility. Maybe they have childcare issues or they’re caring for an aging parent. That means that they need to be at home. Also what we’re seeing too is that, in this new virtual world, since a lot of people are not coming downtown for work, they also want to have that flexibility for school.”
Muyskens finds that people who do online learning have to be a certain kind of learner.
“They have to be motivated,” she said. “Because it’s not like you’re going to go into a classroom and somebody is going to ask you a question. You have to be motivated and you have to be organized. So people who are very busy, if they are organized, can really take advantage of and benefit from online programs.”
Meier thinks there are some challenges, such as making sure that students take advantage of all of the materials that we put online and engage with the course. But they have been able to overcome said challenges.
“Some coursework is just much more adaptable for online learning than others,” she said. “At CSU, we pretty much leave it up to the instructor how they want to do that. So if they want to tape lectures, that’s one way to do it. If they want to have videos and other kinds of tools that may come with instructor materials, that’s another way.”