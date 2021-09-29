For schools around the Cleveland area, an open house is an important event for staff, parents and students. Whether it is geared toward prospective families or for students that are already enrolled, loads of information is given to ensure everyone is on the same page about what the schools have to offer.
Jerrid Atkinson, director of enrollment management at The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike, and Jason Culp, head of the upper school campus at Lawrence School in Sagamore Hills, said their open houses are meant to give families an understanding of what their children will experience at their respective schools.
Lawrence School’s upper school open house, called First Bell, is held right before school begins in late August. Parents are split up depending on whether their child is in middle school or high school. They then have an opportunity to walk through their child’s schedule, meet with every teacher in every classroom where their child will be during the school day, learn about teachers’ instructional practices, understand curriculum and materials that the school utilizes, and learn how the school ensures students who learn differently can succeed in the classroom.
At different points in the evening, Culp said, families are able to meet with members of the administrative team in order to ask questions or address any concerns.
“As we wrap up the program, we just do a general meet-and-greet to allow parents to talk with us about anything they want us to know about their child,” Culp said. “We make sure that they leave feeling comfortable and secure that their child will be well taken care of at the school.”
The Lillian and Betty Ratner School will tentatively host an open house in late October. Typically, the school has an open forum where parents come in, are given an overview of the school, are introduced to staff about the different programs offered, and then break out into smaller groups to go through the various areas of the school.
The school will also break up parents into groups to do a quasi scavenger hunt that focuses on the intimate details on how the school evolved and how it teaches, Atkinson said.
At the end of the day, Atkinson said, this process is part of an important decision for the child’s career and future.
“We want to make sure that when they choose Ratner, they’re making a good decision,” Atkinson said. “They also should understand what our expectations are for the parents and our expectations for students. But it also gives them an opportunity to see the school, tour the building and really get a feel for what our community looks like and feels like.”
Atkinson added that, most importantly, they want parents to “have the knowledge that we are warm and caring at the school. We’ve been doing this for quite some time in the Cleveland area, and we are one of the premier Montessori schools in the Cleveland area.”
At Lawrence School’s First Bell, parents learn a little bit about the teachers’ background, their education and training in special education, as well as some of the interests and hobbies of the teachers so they can get to know them as people. The parents also learn how to contact the teachers with questions, concerns or anything they’d like the school to know about their child.
“We hope that parents, when they get home and they think about it a little bit, that they feel good about their choice to attend Lawrence School,” Culp said. “They feel confident in what services we’re going to deliver, and that they feel comfortable in reaching out to our faculty and staff members when they have questions or concerns.”