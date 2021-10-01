Open houses for schools are a valuable event for families of students. No matter how schools format it, there is lots of information that families may find important.
Katherine O’Neal, assistant head of school for enrollment management at Hawken School in Gates Mills, and Abigail Steinberg, director of enrollment management at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, said they use their open houses as a tool to help families understand their schools better.
Laurel School’s in-person open house is Oct. 6. and entails a tour of the school, time to interact with faculty, parents and students, and then an address from the head of school toward the end of the evening. Steinberg said there are a lot of interactive sessions available by the faculty to keep the students engaged.
Steinberg said they talk a lot about their signature programming at many of these evenings, including internship opportunities, travel opportunities, as well as all of the things faculty are doing on a day-to-day basis.
“So they will often have examples of their curriculum or lessons that they are teaching that they can engage with the students and with the parents while they’re here,” Steinberg said.
At Hawken School, O’Neal described open houses as an “entry level event” for getting to know the school, getting to learn more about the program, talking with teachers, current students and families, and getting into classrooms to talk with teachers to ask questions.
This event is usually in-person, and Hawken encourages parents to bring their children. Hawken will be holding its 2022-2023 open houses for upper school Nov. 7 and lower school Nov. 21.
“At open house, you also have an opportunity to learn all of the other ways to be able to engage with the school and to learn more about the school,” O’Neal said. “So, say you come to open house and say ‘wow, this looks like this would possibly be a good fit for my child and my family. I want to learn more.’ So you take a deeper dive, essentially, to arrange your students to have a visit day, which would usually be an in-person shadow day where they would get to shadow another student.”
Not only is open house an important tool, O’Neal said, but simply speaking to your child about their academic needs is beneficial. For families, she recommends spending a little bit of time really understanding their own child and their needs, including knowing what kind of environment they are going to thrive in academically.
“A good way to do that is to talk with your child’s current teachers,” O’Neal said. “What kind of learner is your child? Are they more of a child that learns in hands-on learning environments? Are they a child that is very driven by, for example, grades? Or being in competition with their peers? These are questions, I think, you have to ask to find out who your child is and what kind of learning environment they’re going to thrive in.”
Steinberg said one of the biggest benefits of attending an open house, especially in-person, is really getting a feel for the community and for the school’s mission.
“The ability to feel out the community, to see faculty interacting with students and with parents, to engage in really meaningful conversations, I think that is what an open house is really for,” Steinberg said. “Is this the right fit for my family? I think that you get feel of the ethos of the building and of the community.”
At the end of the day, Steinberg said, families have to ask themselves if they can see themselves at their school.
“By being able to figure out the culture and if you can see your child here and thrive here, that’s ultimately what you want to accomplish,” Steinberg said. “What I hear time and time again from families when they come to Laurel is that the community is what sets us apart. Things like test scores and AP course offerings, those are table stakes in the independent school world. But it’s the ‘What else?’ Who will your daughter be when she leaves us? What will her character be like? Will she be resilient? And what will she leave us with when she leaves us after her time here?”