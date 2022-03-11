Preschool is an opportunity for young children to gain exposure to peers, educators and learning environments. It helps them form communication skills, explore different methods of learning and understand the presence of authority, all of which they will build upon when they enter kindergarten.
Nicole Franks, director of pre-primary school at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Jackie Gordon, co-director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, and Michelle Jones, senior vice president of operations at The Nest School in Beachwood, weighed in on signs that a child is ready for preschool and how to prepare them.
“Children who are ready for preschool present with a variety of cues that show their caregivers that they would benefit from the structure and opportunities related to school,” Franks said.
She said social signs that children are ready for preschool include seeking playmates or social engagements with family friends, being toilet trained – which shows interest in being independent – and being comfortable communicating their wants and needs to adults other than their parents.
Some intellectual signs of preschool readiness, Franks said, are play skills such as experimentation, cause and effect, and the ability to sit and listen to a story and engage in discussion about it.
Basic motor skills are also important for a child entering preschool.
“Children should be capable of running comfortably, crossing the midline of their body (across their chest with a hand, arm or foot), and beginning to hold a writing instrument or a paintbrush,” Franks noted.
Jones pointed out that a child’s ability to wash their hands on their own, follow simple instructions, talk in complete sentences, complete simple puzzles and follow a routine schedule are also indicators of a their preschool readiness.
“Fine and gross motor skills are an important part of a child’s development,” Jones said. “In preschool, fine and gross motor skills are used a lot in creative and active play, art, in other life skills like using the restroom, eating, brushing teeth.”
Jones recommended looking for basic motor skills such as the abilities to feed themselves, grasp crayons or pencils and make marks on paper, stack blocks, throw balls, run and jump.
It is often helpful if parents prepare their children prior to entering preschool.
“The process can be intimidating and separating from a child can be emotional, yet knowing that a preschool offers a healthy aspect into the development of the whole child should be a comfort,” Franks said.
Franks and Gordon both recommended finding a preschool that best aligns with the family’s values.
“Choosing a school that mirrors your family’s educational values helps with the transition from home to school,” Franks advised.
Gordon recommended driving the child past the school or taking them to a meet and greet, gaining a sense of the environment they will be in and introducing them to their teachers. She said allowing them to explore the classrooms, telling them what kinds of activities they will do and talking to them about the experiences they will have is helpful in making them more comfortable when they enter as students.