Seventy-eight students at Orange High School in Pepper Pike have been studying this year’s Mock Trial case involving an individual’s 14th Amendment right to due process.
Orange began the process with 10 teams named after Marvel characters, however, this year’s virtual competition allowed only three teams per school to advance to a virtual district competition, which was held Jan. 28 and Jan. 30. Orange advanced Team Thor, Team Deadpool and Team Hulk. The regional competition was held in February and the state competition in March.
The Ohio Mock Trial program challenges students to learn more about the intricacies of the criminal justice system and teaches them to study and question the practices within the American justice system to gain a deeper understanding of how it operates.
In each case, students portray defense and prosecution attorneys and witnesses and argue the case before a panel of judges and a best attorney and a best witness are selected. Winning best attorney awards in the tournament competition were: Lyla Berns, three times; Kamille Giles-Watkins; Kerry Kelly; Mia Peterman; Aidan Stearns; Daniel Suh, two times; and Mira Swirsky.
Best witness were: Xavier Arnold; Ben Frey; Maya Korland; Rose Martyn, Jaden Polster; Elana Rubanenko, two times; Taylor Silverstein; Emma Snyder-Lovera; and Skyler Weisenberg.
Orange has had teams in state competition for more than a dozen years.
This year’s team advisers are: David Chordas, Jessica Fairchild, Dena McSweeney, and Megan Petronsky.
Legal advisers include: Aleks Chojnaki, Scott Heasley, Chuck Jarrett, Jeffrey Leikin, Jeff Saks, and Jeff Ubersax.