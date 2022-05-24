Nineteen Orange High School students were recognized for 26 awards in the spring in the Excel TECC Awards Program.
Seniors Macy Fletcher in Performing Arts Academy, Angel Ononogbo in medical technologies and Margot Sanders in studio art and design each received the Excel TECC Outstanding Senior Award. Sanders also received a Silver Award in National Scholastic Art and Writing, as well as being a Top 25 Winner in the Ohio Governor Show.
Seniors Basma Alhaddad in medical technologies, Lawrence Huston in CADD engineering and Emma Snyder-Lovera in Performing Arts Academy each received the Excel TECC Senior Departmental Award. Huston also received a bronze medal in Team-Skills USA State competition in additive manufacturing. Seniors Maxx Abramson, Jessica Brown, Nicolas Lazar and Jordyn Zucker in marketing ,along with Sharrae Henderson in business academy were all inducted in the National Technical Honor Society.
Juniors Leroy Blasier in CADD engineering, Sabrina Fellinger in Performing Arts Academy, Ethan Jaffe in interactive media, Alexa Konover in teacher education, Alessandra Minotti in digital arts and technology, Taylor Silverstein in medical technologies and Samuel Wainkroot in medical technologies also were inducted in the National Technical Honor Society. Jaffe was also recognized with an Excel TECC Junior Departmental Award, along with Minotti and Silverstein. Jaffe received a silver medal in Skills USA State competition in photography as well. Junior Isaiah Jackson in CADD engineering earned a second place Team Scholarship Award.
Excel TECC is a career technical consortium serving the 10 school districts: Aurora, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Mayfield, Orange, Richmond Heights, Solon, South Euclid Lyndhurst, West Geauga and Willoughby-Eastlake offering more than 25 programs.