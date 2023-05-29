The Orange High School class of 2023 seniors celebrated its final day of classes by signing intention letters, saying farewell to teachers and hanging out with friends, many of whom have been together for all 13 years at Orange schools.
The seniors were also provided lunch courtesy of the Orange High School PTA.
The class began its senior projects May 1 with presentations at the end of the month. Owen Lenson spent his senior project in the advertising department at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company.
Graduation is June 4.