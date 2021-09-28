Orange inclusive preschool screenings for the 2021-22 school year will take be from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Oct. 22 in the Pepper Pike Learning Center on the Orange schools campus at 32000 Chagrin Blvd. in Pepper Pike.
The screening is for children ages 3 to 5 years old who reside in the Orange school district. Appointments are required and can be scheduled by calling 216-831-8600, ext. 5605.
Each child will be assessed in the areas of cognitive, motor, language skills as well as adaptive functioning and social-emotional behavior. Screenings are about one hour and a parent or guardian must remain in the building during the session. Results of the assessment will be shared with families within two weeks of the screening. Participation is not mandatory, but required if you would like for your child to be considered as a peer for the Orange inclusive preschool program.