Orange schools communications assistant Staci Adelman Vincent received the 2022 “Best of the Best” award in photography April 28 from the Ohio School Public Relations Association. She was presented the award at the organization’s annual Spring Conference by OHSPRA Directors Scott Marshall from Springsboro Schools and Kari Basson from Kettering City Schools, and OHSPRA President Lou DeVincentis from Orange schools.
Her winning photo was named, “Private Eyes” and it showcased Moreland Hills School students using their sleuthing skills to solve a fictitious “Whodunit.” She also earned an OHSPRA Power PRo recognition which is a new designation members can earn by participating in OHSPRA events and activities. This is Vincent’s eighth “Best of the Best” Award in photography since joining Orange schools communications department 13 years ago. She also earned three OHSPRA 2022 “Awards of Excellence” in photography, videography and special publications. She has earned numerous OHSPRA Awards in previous years as well.
Vincent is an alumna of Orange High School in Pepper Pike and a former Orange Alumni Association president. She is the former coach of the Orange Lionettes.
Vincent and her husband, Leland, and their sons live in Orange, where she also serves as a village councilperson.