For most, middle school promises a more demanding and engaging learning experience where more homework, tests, increased responsibility and time management become the norm. But the promise of an increasingly rigorous curriculum and individual accountability can be difficult for students with learning differences.
That’s why Marnie Katz, owner of Epicenter ABA in Warrensville Heights, and Sam Voshall, director of marketing and enrollment at the Julie Billiart School in Lyndhurst, Westlake and Akron, focus on getting students the help they need to feel confident in the classroom.
To make sure these students get the support they need and don’t feel left behind in the classroom, Katz said Epicenter ABA offers 10 to 30 hours per week of applied behavior analysis, more commonly known as ABA therapy. Epicenter ABA services Cuyahoga, Lake and Lorain counties.
“We like to see that consistency factor, so we’re all about seeing them five days a week to provide that support and then fading out when the child shows the proper independence level,” she said. “In that age group, we are seeing the needs are in social skills, functional living and occupational skills, being school-aged occupational tasks. We’re seeing those deficits, specifically in social skills, inflexibility and rigidity.”
Katz said her team also helps students work on a contingency plan paired with a behavior contract, where they can participate more in understanding what rules are and understanding the idea of a verbal back and forth – with the contingency plan allowing for the child to have a sense of dignity in what they’re working towards.
“These give the child some tangible things of what to do and what to say,” she said, individually referencing the idea of positive reinforcement, working on losing and being a good sport.
At Julie Billiart Schools, Voshall said students enroll and are supported from kindergarten through eighth grade. But it is common for parents to enroll students at the middle school level when learning differences may appear to be more obvious in the classroom, she said.
“At the middle school level, we’re empowering them to be self-advocates, and that is by giving them the confidence, skills and tools they’ll need to transition to a typical learning environment,” she explained. “We want to make sure that they have the tools they’ll need in a high school setting to be able to ask for help, communicate their needs, and utilize executive functioning skills, manage their day, record homework and organize their work.”
As students with learning differences often crave structure, Julie Billiart Schools staff work to create visual learning aides or guides to show what will happen in the classroom and to manage their expectations, Voshall noted.
“That is important because we believe every student has their unique path to success,” she said. “There are many paths to success, and we must pave the foundation for these skills so that they feel confident to take those paths, feel supported and empowered to make decisions.”
Voshall added that many students who come to Julie Billiart Schools are looked at like they’re “different,” but the idea is to ensure students develop the skills so they can just be kids.
“At Julie Billiart Schools, we create an environment where every child is celebrated,” she stated. “Our goal is that they feel support through the rest of their lives, even after school. It’s about giving them the tools they need to create lasting friendships and succeed at whatever they put their minds to.”
But it’s not just up to teachers and therapists to make sure students feel supported. According to both Katz and Voshall, ideas should be mirrored at home to ensure the best results.
“It all goes back to the consistency factor,” Katz explained. “Parents are a consistent factor for the student’s whole life, and they’re that go-to person that is there all the time who can give them those opportunities to learn these things. If parents can do that as often as possible, it helps the child.”
Voshall said, “It takes a village to raise a child and that is certainly true for those with learning or social differences. No one knows their child better. So, we trust and rely on parents to be part of the educational team alongside teachers, therapists and administration.”