The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many lifestyle changes to keep everyone healthy and safe.
According to Josh Chefitz, director of student care at Ruffing Montessori School in Cleveland Heights; Rochi Kulefsky, school counselor at Hebrew Academy Cleveland in Cleveland Heights; and Morgan Ramacciato, school counselor at The Lillian and Betty Ratner School in Pepper Pike, students aren’t spared from the sense of loss as the school day is highly modified and activities they’ve become accustomed to have been canceled.
“Some feelings students may be struggling with as we continue throughout the pandemic is feeling sad and depressed that they are not able to see their friends and teachers in person,” Ramacciato said. “Instead of being able to walk up to their teachers or friends, they have to schedule Zoom meetings. It’s a whole new experience these students are going through. Anxiety and stress are also heightened for some students. The unknown of what is going to happen or how long is this going to continue affects students.”
Chefitz said he believes students are coping better than he thought, but the struggle is still present for some.
“Students, for the most part, seem to be meeting the moment. Kids might be presenting differently when they get home, which is typical, but at school, we’re not seeing the stress, worry and anxiety I had anticipated,” he explained. “As parents, we worry about the effects all the changes at school could have on their’ social-emotional development especially. A parent asked me recently if there would be permanent scars from this. This speaks to our worry for our children, but does not reflect their lived experience.”
Kulefsky said the same can be said for most of the student body at Hebrew Academy because leadership is doing its best to make school as typical as they can – with some obvious modifications.
“School is where there is routine, boundaries, peers to interact with, and teachers looking out for them,” she noted. “And routine and socialization are good for all children, regardless of their home situation. I did not see much anxiety about mask-wearing or social distancing when we first started school and I believe it’s because we have pro-actively tried to normalize all the changes.”
For students who might have experienced a personal loss due to the pandemic, Kulefsky added the school works with them directly to get them the help they need to cope and feel supported.
While most students are using skills to cope with the pandemic, others may feel differently. Ramacciato said there are some unique feelings students can be working through right now, like the unfamiliarity and lack of consistency in their lives.
“None of these students have been through something like this before in their lives, so learning how to learn remotely is challenging for some students,” she stated. “Students are used to seeing their friends in person daily and same with their teachers. Going from the drastic constant of their daily lives to being remote is something new for students, especially if they have never done online learning before.”
Parents should also be aware of what students might be feeling right now, working to connect with them while they spend more time at home.
“It’s important for parents to recognize if their children are looking to vent or if they’re looking for help in finding a solution to a problem,” Chefitz explained. “Right now, children are venting more than ever about problems that don’t seem to have good solutions. As a result, parents are learning to listen before offering a fix. This is much of what’s needed right now.”
Ramacciato said, “The role of parents is extremely important since they are the ones who are home with their children and are the ones helping navigate school and any feelings they might have.”
The role parents have might even be more important now than it was before the pandemic, Kulefsky said.
“The children need us more than ever now and our role has expanded to include more jobs than ever before,” she said. “Parents may be experiencing loss or anxiety about the situation we find ourselves in, yet still have to ‘show up’ and be the parents to whom the child turns to as needed. It’s also important for parents to make sure that they are receiving the care and support that they need during this time so that they can truly be there for their children.”