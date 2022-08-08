Parent involvement in education and activities can be vital to a child’s success. When parents are on the same page as teachers, coaches and club leaders, they can better understand what their children are doing in school and after school, as well as implement lessons into their home lives.
Tina Schneider, executive director at Cleveland Montessori School, and Joe Vogel, associate head of school at Old Trail School in Bath Township, laid out the benefits of parent involvement and gave advice on how parents can be active in their children’s academic and extracurricular experiences.
“Parent and school communication is one of the best ways to be involved in your child’s education,” Schneider said.
She noted that it is important for parents to check their emails and respond to teachers in a timely fashion.
Through these communications, parents may inform teachers of any changes to a child’s routine that may impact learning at school. Such events may be a parent being out of town, illness or death of a loved one, the child not sleeping well or having a baby sibling on the way, she explained.
“If you have a question or concern about something your child shares with you at home, reach out to the teacher right away,” she advised.
Parents should keep communication clear and be open to hearing feedback and observations from their child’s teacher, Schneider stated.
“It is a partnership that requires open dialogue, trust and mutual respect,” she said.
Parents may ask teachers for suggestions on how to practice skills at home and in a way that doesn’t feel like they are doing homework, she pointed out.
Ways to do this may be discussing fractions while measuring baking ingredients, reading a book to a sibling or stuffed animal, measuring a room in the house and making a new floor plan, acting out a scene in a story or playing board games that involve reading or math skills, Schneider suggested.
“There are many ways to have fun and bring in academic skills to an activity,” she said.
Schneider recommended that parents be in touch with teachers by checking messages because they may contain information about upcoming events, or requirements or requests from the teacher or school. Some educators may address such information in the form of a newsletter or classroom emails, she added.
Schneider further advised parents to keep their children’s emergency contact information up-to-date.
While parent involvement is important for a child’s success in school, Schneider also acknowledged the importance of giving children the independence necessary to explore their interests, friendships and academics.
“I think one of the most important and profound ways that parents both can and should be involved in their child’s education is to view their relationship with their children’s teachers, as collaborators,” Vogel said.
This collaboration can be achieved through ongoing communication between parents and teachers to support the children, he explained.
Being a collaborator with teachers gives parents the tools and knowledge to be able to support their children at home, he continued.
Vogel acknowledged that this is easier for some parents than others due to time commitments such as working late into the evening.
In such situations, being able to rely on teachers as guides to support the parents by being open to feedback on observations the parents are making at home is an important two-way conversation, he elaborated.
“It allows that parent to support that child at home, whether it means enrichment or additional support that a child needs once back in the classroom, in order to be successful,” Vogel noted.
Aside from emails and phone calls, schools may offer online platforms through which parents and teachers can communicate, he informed, mentioning that the early childhood education program utilizes such a platform that allows parents to view pictures and videos of what their children are doing in the classroom.
Parent-teacher interactions may be formal, such as a scheduled meeting, or casual, such as a phone call or conversation when a child is being picked up or dropped off, Vogel said.
Other ways parents can get involved are through parent associations, he pointed out.
“Our PA is an important part of the experience of being here and we, as administrators and teachers, also look at that PA and the PA leadership as collaborators,” he stated.
Vogel noted that, through such collaboration, these organizations not only benefit the children, but the school’s staff as well.
“They’re oftentimes, for us, an area where we can go to both seek advice and to ask an opinion, but they also play an important role of helping us to develop a sense of community for our families that are here,” he said.