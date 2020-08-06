As the fall semester approaches, many schools are exploring the possibility of reintroducing remote learning opportunities into their reopening plans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Randy Boroff, head of school at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike; Sherri Gittins, chairperson for the general studies department and third-grade teacher for the 2020-21 school year at the Columbus Jewish Day School in New Albany; and Sophia Loferski, director of academic technology and learning support at Lawrence School in Broadview Heights and Sagamore Hills, preparing for the adjusted school year also falls on a parent’s familiarity with educational technology.
Though this is evident through any grade level, for children in elementary school, they may rely more on parental guidance in navigating the school day remotely.
“I think we learned a lesson right in March when schools quickly closed and all of the schools and parents scrambled to figure out how to do remote learning,” Boroff said. “For the most part, schools did a great job and teachers did amazingly on how quickly they pivoted. It is something were not familiar with and now with three months of practice, I know we can improve on it.”
Loferski said, “For parents, it is really important for them to have some baseline of tech literacy as they’re going to be that support system for their child. If their kid has issues logging in and out or can’t find their charger, you’re the first line of defense when troubleshooting.”
Creating a schedule is key, Gittins said. Though many parents also face the possibility of working remotely again, she suggested working at the same time to set a good example. Showing kids how you use your devices to work can help clear up confusion, she added.
“Most parents are also working from home at our school – most have gone back but when we let out in March, they were all together,” she said. “And a lot of younger kids then monitored what their parents were doing for work online. It was setting a good example – and there may be projects that mom and dad don’t want to do either but they have to because it’s their assignment.”
The most important thing parents should know before remote learning? Knowing their way around whatever educational platform their child is using.
“Whether that is Zoom, Google Meet or something else, they need to be familiar so they can either help their student or just for their knowledge of what is going on,” Boroff said. “Parents should be able to check in on the lessons now and again, just to see what their child and teacher are doing.”
Gittins stated, “A lot of platforms will have a parent portal, but they need to also get online and look around alongside their kids. Schools need to provide as much information as possible, but parents should also take about 10 minutes to explore the program on their own. Not everyone uses technology all the time, so getting to know the program can make it less intimidating.”
Loferski also noted parents should prepare to up their bandwidth in the home, so everyone working at home has enough speed to do so.
“Also, just know the basic things like logging in and out of devices,” she said. “For children with learning differences or special needs with specific technology tools added to their accounts, it is important for parents to log into those specific accounts. With more than one child on a device, you want to make sure they’re on the right account because of the attached tools.”
Growing up without computers or the internet, many parents find switching to remote learning to be nerve-wracking. But, no need to be discouraged, the educators said.
“People who are technologically capable still might not have used these new platforms, so that can cause a disconnect,” Gittins said. “It can be intimidating, but going online with your child and looking around isn’t going to hurt anything. The more you practice something, the more comfortable you are with it.”
Boroff said, “Just recognize that this is the way of the future. Education has been moving in the direction of using technology more than just a supplemental resource for teachers. They have to understand that kids are not afraid of this and they don’t find it as foreign as we do – they have to appreciate the fact that kids are much more OK with it than maybe the older generation is.”