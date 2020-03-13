While teachers have a role in a child’s education, so do parents.
According to Rabbi Jonathan Berger, associate head of school for Judaic studies and programs at Gross Schechter Day School in Pepper Pike; Mike Griffith, head of school at The Lillian and Betty Ratner School in Pepper Pike; and Hadassa Meyers, director of educational services at A+ Solutions in Beachwood, it’s critical for parents to show interest and initiative when it comes to their child’s learning.
“This gives value to the importance of education and impact that learning has on their children’s future,” Griffith stated. “It also helps show children the importance of everyone investing and growing the school’s learning community, which is a model of the classroom, school and ultimately the wider community they share.”
Berger explained along with being a caregiver, every parent is also an educator.
“Our children learn so much from us, especially values and priorities,” he said. “Children know what we truly care about, and what we just pay lip service to. If we tell them education is important but don’t show any interest, they will know, without ever being told, that we don’t mean what we said.”
Meyers added, “If parents are setting good examples by reading or being involved in education on their own, it’s encouraging kids to see and mimic. If you take an interest in what your child is doing, it sends the message that it is important to you.”
Parental involvement can also impact a child’s willingness to learn and get emotionally invested in the school community, Griffith said.
“Seeing parents active and engaged in the community and their learning supports and encourages them to reach out to others around them and be involved and invest in their learning opportunities,” he noted.
That willingness to learn also feeds right into a child’s motivation, Meyers added.
“Motivation is key in terms of a child’s learning, so the more they are interested and excited, the harder they work,” she explained. “So, if you make it something you do together, that is going to create a more supportive environment especially if the child is struggling in any way.”
But, parents should also be aware when it may be too much.
“As parents, we love our children, and that love can sometimes make us try to save them from frustration and failure,” Berger said. “Tragically, though, when we intervene too much, we ultimately hurt our children’s ability and willingness to learn and cripple their natural resilience. Truly positive involvement means encouraging children but not swooping in to solve their problems for them.”
Since a child is away at school for most of the day, some parents may feel as though they aren’t getting involved enough. If that is the case, the professionals suggested a few ways for parents to insert themselves into the learning journey.
For example, Griffith said families could go on active and experiential learning trips to local establishments like the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, local libraries or even parks.
“Be creative and encourage your children to be active in selecting the opportunities,” he noted. “The bottom line is to have fun. Learning is supposed to be fun and engaging.”
If that isn’t an option, Meyers said parents could also learn about what their child is studying to help relate.
“Get books related to that topic and watch movies related to the topic, so you can have relevant conversations about what they are learning,” she explained. “Reading to and with children is always super important in showing you value what they’re doing.”
But, Berger said, it can be as simple as a conversation.
“Ask your children about school, but how you ask is important,” he stated. “Open-ended questions are better than yes/no questions. The internet is full of good conversation starters.”