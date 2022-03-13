As summer slowly starts approaching, parents may be wondering when they should start looking for the right school for their child.
Tami Perkins, director of admissions for grades six through 12 at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, and Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admissions and financial aid for University School in Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley, both said the fall before a child can attend the school is a good time to start looking.
Spending more than a year researching schools can provide lots of useful information, Perkins said, adding a caveat.
“You’re going to have to redo the work because things change so frequently and education is so fluid,” she said.
One benefit of attending a private school is a smaller student-to-teacher ratio, which gives students more individualized attention, Townsend Hartz said.
The right school is a place where the student feels most comfortable, Perkins said.
This can mean each child in the family works best at different schools based on their unique wants and needs.
“We are truly blessed in this area to have so many good schools,” Perkins said, “but a good school may not be a good school for you if you’re choosing it for the wrong reasons.”
It is important to consider a child’s interests when picking a school, she said. For example, if the child is an athlete, a school with an excellent athletic program might suit them best.
Matching the family’s values and the child’s goals with the school’s environment is relevant in finding a good educational fit, Townsend Hartz said.
“I think that it’s important making sure a school can meet your kid’s academic needs and also find good ways to challenge them,” she said.
Parents should be direct with their children about who makes the final decision when choosing a school, Perkins said. If the parent gets to make the choice, they should communicate that with their child upfront. On the other hand, if the child makes the decision, the parent should guide them through the process based on their specific needs.
Never talk about the admissions process in the car, Perkins said, because it can lead to frustration and the feeling of being trapped. Instead, she advised parents to schedule a time with their child to talk about it.
“The kids can prepare the questions they have (and) the parents can prepare for what they want to talk about,” she said. “It’s something that you can lean into instead of being shocked.”
Open houses are a great resource to become more familiar with various schools, Townsend Hartz said. They give parents the opportunity to experience the school in person and ask questions. Even attending sporting events or other extracurricular activities can give the parent a greater grasp on the school and gain a sense of community.
“I think that’s the beauty of an open house,” she said. “You get to meet people who make that school come alive.”
Yet, do not take the process of choosing a school so seriously that you miss out on the current school year, Perkins said.
“It’s still important to be an eighth-grade student or a fifth-grade student or whatever grade you’re in,” she said. “That still has a lot of value. So while you do want to do your due diligence and learn about these things, really try to enjoy where you’re at.”