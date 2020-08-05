Remote learning provides students more time to be on their devices, which can raise questions about whether kids are being safe online.
Parents should stay informed and aware, especially when children aren’t studying on the devices, according to Karin Marsh, instructional technologist at University School in Shaker Heights; Dan McGee, director of technology and library services at Laurel School in Shaker Heights; and Rachel Weinberg, principal, general studies at Beatrice J. Stone Yavne High School in Beachwood.
At an already impressionable age in middle school, McGee said safe tech use starts with education.
“We don’t let 16-year-olds drive a car without training, so kids and adults of all ages need training and guidelines on what is appropriate in terms of sharing information and interacting with people they don’t know,” he explained. “They are at a critical age. There are always new platforms, sites and apps. So, it is important to know what the purposes are of each, but parents don’t need to expect themselves to be experts in the functionality of them.”
Saying that since middle school students are at a “pivotal stage of development,” Weinberg said this is where kids start to move away from depending on their parents and grow independence.
“Friendships take priority,” she noted. “As they strive to be part of a group, many feel pressure to utilize social media to build and maintain connections. Parents need to develop a delicate balance between education and limits since the more we push, the more they tend to push back, sometimes harder and stronger.”
In making sure tweens are being safe online, parents and educators should use a conversational approach. Many times, students can feel like the rules greatly vary between them and their friends, adding to confusion.
“What I find most is this big misconception among students is their friends are allowed to do more than they are online,” Marsh said. “Last year, we met with the entire sixth grade year for a digital citizenship course through Common Sense Media. We talked about how each house has different rules for internet use, and that they need to respect that. When I asked what rules they have for their cellphones and laptops, they were shocked to hear that their friends’ house rules were very similar. It’s a way to introduce that conversation, asking what the rules are at their friends’ houses.”
Weinberg noted parents should also model safe and appropriate behavior whenever possible.
“As adults we are not always the best role models of behavior for our children in this area,” she explained. “Even when we are engaged with a 100% appropriate content including work, shiurim, or online classes, we may demonstrate an over-dependence on our devices that we would not want our students to follow. We must continuously check ourselves to ensure that what we’re saying aligns with what we’re doing. It is important to talk about developing a healthy relationship with technology.”
Conversations about tech use don’t have to be complex. It can be as easy as discussing how they use their device, McGee noted, which allows for a better scope of their activity.
“Ask your child what they do when they use their phone, what apps they frequent and what they enjoy doing,” he said. “This should not start as a policing exercise, but rather slow general interest in this. It’s a big part of your child’s life. This kind of technology is embedded in what your kids do.”
He also added parents should be aware of what is happening behind closed doors, suggesting parents have their kids leave the bedroom door open when they’re on their devices.
But parents aren’t the only ones responsible for ensuring safe tech use. Students should also look out for one another.
“This is their most important role,” Marsh stated. “In this point of time in their lives, (children) could be spending more time truly listening to their friends than their mom and dad.”
Weinberg said, “This is a challenging area since it is so connected to their desire to be part of a social group and they feel a loyalty to their friends. We must empower our children to set personal limits on their behaviors along with the self-confidence and communication skills necessary to advocate for themselves and their friends.”