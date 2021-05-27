High school graduations are a time to celebrate for a many reasons. Not only did a student accomplish their goal of graduating, but they are also moving on to their next stage in life and possibly moving away from home. There are many different ways families and friends can celebrate this achievement, both with gifts and with experiences.
Leslie Kammer, general manager of Wood Trader Framing in Cleveland Heights, and Rita Sachs, owner of Mulholland and Sachs in Woodmere, both offer an array of ways to send congratulations to a recent or upcoming graduate.
Fortunately, Sachs said the overall mood this year is a lot better than it was last year, when many seniors were graduating in the midst of a pandemic. There is a lot more optimism and certainty this year.
“Nobody knew what was happening with school,” Sachs said. “And so, we even had two seniors working for us. Not only had they not been in school, but they had no festivities. This year, people are walking in, and they’re having small parties, or they’re having graduations at open venues. And everybody’s attitude is so relaxed in comparison. People are in a better mood. They’re happy to be out.”
Sachs’ store sells products for all occasions, including graduates. This year, they are selling products such as jewelry cases that you could put in your drawer at school, carry cases or tumblers with your college’s name. They are also selling the poem, “The Hill We Climb” by Amanda Gorman, who spoke at the 2021 presidential inauguration.
Kammer’s store makes customized diplomas and photo framing. While a standard frame may not include a frame mat, or might be a plain color, custom frames can have designs such as college colors of the graduate’s school on them. She said this makes it more of a presentation and makes the frame feel more personal.
“Some people have given us a ribbon to use across the corner, and we’re able to use a little fancier frame once we’ve made it look more important picking out the color and matting it,” Kammer said. “We’re able to maybe put a gold frame on it, silver, or maybe a black frame with a liner. And just to make it look a little artsy and a little more important than just a piece of paper.”
Whether a person wants to hang their degree in their room or their office, adding a customized frame to it can add a personal touch to the accomplishment.
“I think the custom frame really makes you feel like ‘I did something. It’s not just a piece of paper representing that I finished, but I really accomplished something,’” Kammer said. “I think it represents the work, and maybe brings back more feelings and emotions of ‘Oh my gosh, I really worked hard for this for four years and I deserve to have this look nice.’ And when they look at it, they want to remember their fond memories of the work of the school.”
Meanwhile, the gifts at Mulholland and Sachs can’t only remind a person of their accomplishments, but also feel like a piece of home they can take wherever they move to after high school.
“I think it’s a little identity issue when they go away to an unknown place with other unknown friends,” Sachs said. “They want to claim some kind of an identity. So, if they have a favorite team name or a favorite city or location, or if they’ve gone to Hawaii, or some other favorite trip, it could spark conversation. Whatever they put in their room that says something, can start conversation.”