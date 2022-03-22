The Orange Schools Board of Education selected Katie Phillips as principal of Orange High School at its regular meeting on March 14. Phillips’ contract will begin Aug. 1 and end on July 31, 2024. She will replace current principal Paul Lucas, who has served as principal of Orange High School in Pepper Pike since 2010 and has accepted a new position as Orange schools’ director of human resources.
“Phillips was selected by Superintendent Dr. Lynn Campbell after a lengthy interview process involving multiple stakeholders,” a news release stated.
Phillips was previously the associate principal of Kenston High School in Bainbridge Township, a position she began in 2016. Prior to that, she served as assistant principal from 2015-16 and as a science teacher from 2004-15, both also at Kenston High School.
Phillips obtained a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of Cincinnati, a master’s degree in biology from Kent State University, where she also received her superintendent certification and a bachelor’s degree in integrated science from Malone College in Canton.
“I am very excited for this opportunity to join the student-centered educational environment provided by Orange High School,” Phillips stated in the press release. “The district’s vision, mission and beliefs embody my philosophy of education and leadership style.”
Phillips went on to say that her focus is to provide the best educational experience for Orange students and for each of them to achieve personal success.
“We are pleased to have Katie Phillips join Team Orange as our new principal for Orange High School,” Campbell said. “Her skills and experience have prepared her well for the role of Orange High School principal. We look forward to her leadership as she connects with students, staff and families to carry on Orange Schools’ rich tradition of educational excellence.”
Phillips lives with her husband, Chris, and their two children in Aurora.