Deciding where to send a child to preschool may be one of the more agonizing decisions a parent faces in the early life of their child.
Bob Rosenbaum of Hanna Perkins Center for Child Development in Shaker Heights and Teri Hochberg of Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike offer advice about what to look for when selecting a preschool.
Hochberg, who is education director, explained that Park Synagogue no longer offers preschool, but does offer Sunday morning classes to develop Jewish spirituality and religious practice called the Littles for 1- to 3-year-olds and pre-k Sunday school for 3- to 5-year-olds.
“Because Park Synagogue at this time does not have a preschool, we still think it’s important that they have a spiritual and learning community,” Hochberg said.
She said the place to start is with values.
“Parents should interview the preschool they’re interested in to see if the preschool complements the values of their family life,” said Hochberg, adding that as a practical consideration, the timing of the preschool and the needs of the parents’ schedule need to match.
Hochberg said the values aren’t necessarily what is being taught but “what’s being disseminated.”
Movement, for example, might be important to a parent, so a parent might ask how exercise is incorporated into the school’s curriculum.
Rosenbaum, who manages communications, said there are questions parents can ask and things to look for that may help determine whether the preschool is the right fit for the child and family – and whether it meets the emotional needs of a child in a way that is appropriate.
One aspect of Hanna Perkins’ philosophy is to both respect and help a child work through what may be one of their first experiences of leaving home.
That entails helping the child understand the role of a teacher – as decidedly different from the role of their primary parent or guardian.
“So, the teacher is this new authority figure in their life, and they have to learn to get comfortable,” Rosenbaum said. “They have to learn to have a trusting relationship. So parents should look for a school that understands this process of the very beginnings of independence for a child.”
Different from many preschools, which encourage parents to leave their child at preschool on the first day, Hanna Perkins encourages parents to stay in a waiting room until the child demonstrates readiness in having their parent leave, Rosenbaum said.
He said sometimes the parent stays for weeks or even months to offer reassurance to a child.
“And as long as the parent is comfortable with that, we’re comfortable with that,” Rosenbaum said. “If the little boy or little girl gets lonely during the course of the day, the child is welcome to ask the teacher and walk into the waiting room and say hi to mom. And usually just seeing her there is enough, and the child can turn around and go back to his business and get learning again.”
He also stressed the backbone of routine as a way of offering comfort to children as they prepare to enter a world full of learning and the risks that entails.
Rosenbaum said one question a parent can ask is, “What about a child who cries?”
At Hanna Perkins, he said, there is an understanding that children can have “childlike worries that bring adult-sized emotions.”
Children are invited to bring in an item from home that reminds them of home or their parent.
“Maybe it’s a picture that they can look at, or maybe its a little object, a totem of some kind,” he said.
In addition, when children find they miss their families, sometimes their teachers will encourage them to write notes.
“So, the teacher and the child can write a note together, which, then of course, at the end of the day, mom picks up the child, the child then gives them the note and everybody’s happy,” Rosenbaum said.
Part of the process, he said, entails navigating these new waters together.
“We pay a lot of attention to the separation process as a process of the child learning that it’s OK to be at the school. It’s OK that mom leaves. It’s OK to be alone for a little while. She will come back,” and Rosenbaum added, “There’s nothing wrong with having a different kind of relationship with the teacher.”
At Hanna Perkins, children are first offered choice as to which station captures their interest: science, language, weather, among them.
“And that kind of pulls them into this process of curiosity and learning,” Rosenbaum said. Eventually, though, children are asked to complete tasks at all of the stations, he said. ”So, they learn this responsibility. They learn self-motivation. And they learn it in an environment where it’s comfortable. They’re not afraid to be wrong.”
Hanna Perkins does not put a great deal of weight on so-called specials, such as field trips.
“We’re not going to talk to parents a lot about big fancy field trips, and all the special stuff that goes on,” Rosenbaum said. “We’re going to talk to parents about the things their children are going to do every day and grow comfortable doing.”
A red flag Rosenbaum identified is a vibe in which adults are seen as an intrusion at the school.
“There are some adults who want to drop their children off and be done with it,” he said. “In which case, OK, that’s your choice. But for the parents who tend to choose Hanna Perkins, that would be a red flag.”
He said another red flag would be if “kids look excited, but not necessarily in a good way.”
Rosenbaum and Hochberg both spoke about cleanliness as something to look out for.
Another thing to look for, Hochberg said, is in the body language of teachers.
“For teachers to get down to their eye to be able to communicate and know that they’re listening really, really intently,” is important, she said. “I was just talking to a 3-year-old yesterday. They were telling me a whole story, and I couldn’t understand them because we were both masked. It was so sad. I was walking with them. I had to stop and get down to their level and have them tell me again what they wanted to tell me.”
Hochberg said another key skill that preschools should teach children is how to interact with children who may learn differently from them.
“We need to be better at learning to interact with each other, regardless of what abilities we have,” she said, adding that in some situations, a preschool may need to offer or suggest additional services for children.
Ultimately, Hochberg said, a preschool should build “a caring community” that allows for creative expression.
Rosenbaum encouraged parents to consider what it is their child needs out of preschool in order to move forward to kindergarten and first grade prior to choosing a particular environment for preschool.
“It’s about visiting some schools,” Rosenbaum said. “It’s about doing a little bit of research and education for yourself to know what your child needs to get out of school. And then make sure that what you see when you visit, and what you hear when you talk to the schools you’re considering, is consistent with your goals.”