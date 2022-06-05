Many early childhood education institutions use playtime as part of their curriculum. In learning through play, students develop social skills and gain hands-on experience, which can be helpful for visual learners.
Jennifer Casa, preschool teacher at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, and Danielle Hunter, director of education at The Nest Schools with several locations in Northeast Ohio, discussed the benefits of learning through play and the activities that children best respond to.
“Children naturally gravitate toward play-based activities, which present opportunities at every turn to foster their social, emotional and physical development,” Casa stated. “Increased social interactions for children allow them to learn to be inclusive of others and develop an appreciation of what it means to be a good friend.”
Casa noted some of these play-based activities are exploring a playground with other children, participating in library story times, games and puzzles.
She explained when a child is doing something such as solving a puzzle, it is helpful for educators not to direct them on how to solve it, but rather to ask questions such as “What do you think?” “What do you notice about this?” or “How do you think you can solve this?”
“This approach fosters a child’s development, reinforces your confidence in their decision-making skills and reassures them of their innate abilities and strengths,” Casa explained.
She pointed out activities such as arts and crafts nurture a child’s creative spirit and fine motor skills, which are also sharpened by puzzles and small manipulatives.
Casa said, in a school setting, children learn life skills as they relate to being part of a group. They learn these skills through taking turns to speak, learning to actively listen, responding to what others have said and actively participating in group discussions, she added.
“The benefits of a child’s play endeavors resonate throughout the entirety of their development,” Casa stated.
Activities that have proven more effective with children are hands-on experiences and ones that relate to real life, Hunter explained.
“The best way to do this is to let them use all their senses to explore, question and wonder about the topic at hand,” Hunter advised.
She gave the example of teaching children mathematics beyond just recalling numbers in written form.
“When we give children opportunities to explore and play with numbers as they measure and mix ingredients needed to make their favorite snack, they begin to understand the true importance of these once foreign symbols and how they directly impact their present world,” Hunter noted.
She noted play is a universal language spoken by young children that opens doors to years of joy and meaningful learning.
“The power of play is often underestimated and yet it is one of the most valuable tools we have in our hands as parents and early childhood educators,” Hunter stated. “The learning that takes place in play not only sets our children up for academic success, but it sets them up for life success.”