Separated by a few months, the transition from eighth grade to high school can be jarring. To make the move smoother, educators suggest proper preparation for preteens approaching secondary school.
According to Sharon Baker, director of middle schools at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, and Mike Griffith, head of school at The Lillian and Betty Ratner School in Pepper Pike, making sure students are prepared to entire high school is a big part of eighth-grade advising.
“We need to help students remember that change is a process so we need to help them remain calm through this opportunity for growth,” Griffith said. “At Ratner School, students are introduced to change as they prepare for graduation. We support the students holistically in academics, social and emotional strength, executive functioning, coping skills and resiliency. All of these tools will help them be prepared, regardless of the setting they enter to navigate the early stages and get a solid footing.”
At Hathaway Brown, Baker said eighth-grade advising is comprised of many conversations surrounding a student’s interests and making plans to pursue them. Developing independence is another piece of the puzzle, she added.
“(Students) will hone their systems of organization, plan long-term projects and papers for themselves, set deadlines and determine how to overcome setbacks,” she said of HB’s female student body. “We move them toward defining their voices, whether they email a teacher or set an in-person meeting. Developing self-advocacy skills are critical to the eighth-grade experience so students can maturely identify their academic needs and who is the best resource to help.”
Preparing students through their eighth-grade year allows better chances for success when entering high school.
“Eighth graders are on the brink of independence,” Baker explained. “They seek it at every corner, so preparing them to manage the responsibility of that, as well as developing some consequential thinking serves them well as they are naturally nervous about the next transition in their lives. They have lots of questions and are finally seeing the adults in their spaces as allies, considering their opinions at least equal to their peers. That is a short, sweet-spot in adolescence, so it’s important to capitalize on it.”
Griffith added the preparation period also allows students to develop as mature learners.
“This is an important time for the young adolescent student, and so this process, while difficult, really is part of their exploration into better understanding their likes, challenges and what supports they need to be successful,” he stated. “It is a very good learning opportunity for students if done well.”
But students shouldn’t feel bad about feeling scared or anxious about making the transition. They are many support options available, Griffith said.
“The transition from middle school to high school is often filled with both excitement and apprehension,” he noted. “No matter what, change can be hard. Students who have been in a school setting for many years have learned to trust those around them. Suddenly, they are about to move away from that trusted base. As a team, parents, teachers and staff can help the student to focus on understanding themselves and building confidence in terms of their readiness for the next step.”
Speaking of parents, Baker said there are a few ways for them to be supportive.
“Giving their child opportunities to build independence, showing them that they believe in them and trust their decision making is essential,” she said. “Partnering with their child and really listening will build the relationship of trust so the parent is the go-to when the child is worried or scared.”
Though the transition is different for each child, both Baker and Griffith shared advice in making the most out of the experience.
“Find a mentor,” Baker suggested. “Develop a relationship with a junior or senior who you have something in common with. Asking those questions and getting advice from someone who went through it recently and did it well is a huge advantage.”
Griffith added, “Enjoy the moment. Everyone else is also going through this process. You are not alone, so reach out to others around you.”