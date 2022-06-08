Preschool is an opportunity for children to gain exposure to the academic world, getting a taste of what they will be learning and how their surroundings will look when they enter kindergarten. Preschool educators spend these early years teaching motor skills, social skills and evaluating kindergarten readiness.
Jackie Gordon, co-director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, and Linda Shapero, children’s house teacher at The Lillian and Betty Ratner Montessori School in Pepper Pike, discussed how preschool curricula prepare children and how staff know when a child is ready for kindergarten.
“What we feel (is) most important is that children have a secure sense of development of their own self and what that really means is that they have confidence, they’re able to problem solve, they’ve practiced collaborating, they’ve really practiced sharing space with other people, and what it means to exist in a world where you’re not totally on your own,” Gordon noted.
Teaching social and emotional skills provides the foundation for all the future learning that comes after it, she stated.
“It’s really about maturity, about their ability to separate successfully from their parents, to engage with their peers,” Gordon explained.
In the case that a child does not seem ready for kindergarten, Gordon explained that they often recommend a repeat year.
“If the student that you’re speaking of is already in pre-K, these conversations would be happening pretty close to the beginning of the school year,” Gordon noted. “We have, at times, recommended doing a second year of pre-K here in our program, or there are other opportunities in the communities.”
Gordon explained that these other opportunities can be found in some of the school systems, who have what is called a “young fives program”, which allows children to “get their feet wet” in the school system which they will attend.
“The young fives is sort of like a stepping stone, if you will,” Gordon pointed out.
When it comes to the change in their surroundings, Gordon recommended giving children visual ideas of what kindergarten is going to look like. She explained that this can be done by showing them pictures, taking them to the school and introducing them to their teachers and going over what their schedule will look like.
“In early childhood and, really, up until children are 9, they learn most through pictures, so we always recommend a visual schedule and what that means is actually a picture to go along with each step of the day,” Gordon advised.
Aside from the academic aspects, Shapero stated that she evaluates social behavior, how easily children communicate with each other and emotional maturity, such as whether they are able to resolve conflicts without adults.
“They need to show that they can be with other children,” Shapero said.
Skills such as identifying colors and numbers, and being able to hold a pencil and write their names are ones that are taken into consideration when evaluating kindergarten readiness, Shapero said.
“You don’t do anything quickly,” Shapero said of preparing a child for the transition from preschool to kindergarten. “We do a lot of easing in. When we start children back at school, for example, we do an orientation period.”
In order to foster a growing attention span in children, Shapero noted that they lengthen times of activities.
Many of today’s young students entered school in the midst of virtual learning, so some of them may not be used to interacting with other children and others simply might be shy, Shapero explained.
“We have to be patient with them,” she stated. “Readiness comes at different phases for different people.”