Children who are between 2 years old and 5 years old are undergoing some of their most important socialization phases, developing friendships and learning how to work in groups. But with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing people to socially distance, this development can be hard to achieve.
Brooke Marcy, assistant director of admission of early childhood at Hawken School in Lyndhurst, and Jessica Robins, director of early childhood at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, had to make adjustments at their schools in order to balance fun, education and safety.
Marcy said preschoolers at Hawken School still have access to learning materials, such as playing blocks. But those materials are spread throughout their classrooms in order to encourage social distancing.
“We’ve made a large effort to make their day as normal as possible,” Marcy said. “Instead of just having one block area set up like we used to in the past, we’ll have a number of baskets with blocks throughout the classroom just to encourage a little more natural spacing. We tried to do it in a way that the children wouldn’t necessarily notice.”
At the Mandel JCC, special events such as Shabbat were moved to Zoom or to an outdoor area with social distancing. Children are no longer in close contact with anyone outside of their own class, and do not use any of the JCC’s facilities, such as their pool or gym. However, Robins said there are some benefits to these restrictions.
“I think the children really love the smaller class size,” Robins said. “And I think they also appreciate having less transitions. Because we’re no longer going to specials and coming back. There’s just less things in the day that interrupts their day. So, I think it’s actually been really positive.”
The Mandel JCC has implemented a lot of protocols to keep their children safe and healthy, including deep cleaning during eating and nap time. But within their respective classrooms, students are free to socialize and roam around with their friends.
“It’s extremely important,” Robins said. “Our children are definitely not socially distanced in their own classroom. We try to do a lot of cleaning for certain things, like when they’re eating. Or when they’re napping, we’ll spread the kids out. But when it comes to their regular activities, they are working closely with one another and engaging with one another. And they seem so happy to be back together.”
Hawken School also found that balance between socialization and safety.
“Socialization is very critical to healthy development,” Marcy said. “And I think there are ways to strike a balance between providing those experiences to children and doing it safely. So, whether they are socially distanced, playing outside, or wearing masks, i do think it’s possible to provide those experiences for children. We’re very fortunate at our school that we have a lot of space that we can space the children out and provide a little more room in the classroom.”
After being able to find that balance, Robins was glad to see the children have as normal of an experience as is possible during a pandemic.
“Their friendships are blossoming again,” Robins said. “And I think a really important part of early childhood is that experience of learning to socialize with other adults and children, learning to be a member of the community and part of a class, and sharing and working alongside other people. It’s absolutely critical that children have that time to engage.”
Publisher’s note: Jessica Robins’ husband, Andrew Spott, is a member of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company Board of Directors.