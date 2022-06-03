While Northeast Ohio is home to many great public schools, families seek out local private or independent high schools for many reasons, including smaller class sizes, specialized programming in various subjects and being able to choose a school that best matches their values.
Although a common misconception is that private or independent schools are unaffordable, admissions leaders from Hathaway Brown in Shaker Heights, Hawken School in Chester Township and University School in Shaker Heights and Hunting Valley all said many local schools offer strong financial aid opportunities and cost shouldn’t deter families from learning about all their options.
Jill Rembrandt Calo, director of upper school admission and dean of the ninth grade at Hathaway Brown School, said families will often check out private or independent schools because they want their child to be challenged, or because they are interested in a specific area of study such as scientific research, writing or social justice. Moreover, while the national average ratio of college counselors to students is one to 550, at Hathaway Brown there is one counselor for every 30 students, she said.
She told the story of a graduating senior who came to Hathaway Brown as a freshman to explore whether she wanted to pursue research and science beyond high school. HB has a program where students work on graduate-level research in Cleveland laboratories. Students write a 25-page white paper about their research experience and “a lot of our students will actually be published co-authors in research journals before they ever leave high school,” Rembrandt Calo said.
Katherine O’Neal, assistant head of school for enrollment management at Hawken, said families seek out Hawken for small class sizes, curriculum focused on current events and resources available. When looking into private schools, she said families should prioritize whether the school shares their values.
“We really do look beyond just the student and we really want the family to share in our values and really support the mission of our school,” O’Neal said.
At University School, programming, small class sizes and athletics can be factors why families choose the all-boys school, said Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admission and financial aid (junior k-12).
“Exploring different opportunities is something that I think is unique to a smaller school and gives them an opportunity to just look at things a little bit more in depth,” she explained.
A mission for University School is for each student to be “known and loved,” Townsend Hartz said, and participating members of the school’s community. Selecting a private or independent school is often about fit, she said.
Moreover, the sources encouraged families to understand that many schools offer financial aid. If they assume cost is prohibitive for all private schools, they could miss out on a “fabulous education that would best meet their needs and provide them with some outstanding opportunities,” O’Neal said.
“We want our school to be accessible to a wide variety of students and we, in fact, embrace diversity,” O’Neal said. “One piece of diversity is socioeconomic diversity. It’s very important for us. … And quite frankly, that’s why a lot of families don’t choose private schools because they think there is only one certain kind of student or family that enrolls in a private school.”
Rembrandt Calo said some families seek out Hathaway Brown for its all-girls environment and high academic standards that prepare students for college and the real world. She said if parents are finding their children aren’t getting what they need from public schools, it never hurts to explore private options.
“I think people don’t realize schools have pretty large endowments for financial aid,” she explained, adding families should explore independent options and compare them for the best fit. “That’s one thing that keeps families away from looking at independent schools because they think they can’t afford it. But almost 50% of our students at Hathaway Brown receive some kind of tuition assistance.”
Townsend Hartz said University School also tries to let families know cost doesn’t have to be a deterrent as the school aims to make education affordable.
“I’d say for all the independent schools in the area, we have really amazing funding resources,” she noted. “We have great financial aid packages that are available to families. And so oftentimes, if we can get people past that sticker shock, past that initial moment of ‘wow,’ and then look at the ability to afford a private school – that is sometimes the biggest deterrent for people to look at a private school. Our goal is to get people past that.”
Beyond high school, Hathaway Brown graduates tend to advocate for themselves, and have strong writing abilities and self-confidence, Rembrandt Calo said. She hears about graduates unafraid to ask questions, efficiently completing research papers and raising their hands in college classes.
“We still do live in a world where women, girls, when they are in a co-educational situation, they do not raise their hands as fast as boys do, even when they are 100% sure they know an answer to a question,” she said. “Boys will raise their hand when they are 40% sure they know an answer.”
University School graduates often return to their alma mater to visit, and reflect on the strengths they gained in many different areas of study and how they felt prepared for college responsibilities like writing papers and even assisting other students who may need help. Furthermore, it’s about keeping the school relatively small and, in turn, being able to focus on each boy’s growth as an individual and part of their community.
“The ‘known and loved’ thing that’s so important to us allows teachers to really get to know their boys and really get to work with them on … not just their academic growth, but also character development and social-emotional growth and athletic experiences,” Townsend Hartz said. “There’s a lot there that we are able to do because of the size of the school.”
Hawken School, a co-educational school with locations in Lyndhurst and Chester Township, gives students experiences preparing them for college situations where they need to make good decisions about how to effectively spend free time, O’Neal said.
And while public schools are great options for many families, like any specific private school, they may not be for everyone, the sources explained.
“There are a lot of students who are very well served at private or independent schools,” O’Neal said. “As a parent, you won’t know if you don’t open your mind to consider ... and see if that is potentially an option that might serve your child better.”