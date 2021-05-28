On top of the high-quality public schools in Northeast Ohio, parents and children have plenty of alternative options such as private schools. These schools offer an array of academic, athletic and other extracurricular opportunities for families willing to pay the tuition.
Although this tuition might scare off some families, Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admission at University School in Hunting Valley; and Abigail Steinberg, director of enrollment management at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, said there are many benefits to attending a private school that students may not get elsewhere.
Laurel School is an all-girls school with about 550 students. It is because of this small community that Steinberg said everyone is very close.
“Parents are investing in a close-knit community, smaller class sizes and amazing faculty often recruited from national searches,” Steinberg said. “At Laurel, we pride ourselves on personalization and one-on-one attention given to each child. Each of our girls are known for her strengths and challenges. Additionally, private schools allow for greater access to an impressive and extensive alumnae association for networking opportunities.”
Hartz said University School, an all-boys school with about 840 students, has similar benefits to having a close-knit student body.
Rather than all students being limited to just one area of interest, a lot of our students are involved in things such as glee club, theater, science research or speech and debate. Hartz said the size of the school allows students to be able to explore a little more.
“We have boys who come to University School and are excited about learning,” Hartz said. “So, they get into a classroom with the teacher who inspires them, pushes them, or engages them in a really genuine and personal way. And then the sky’s the limit. And then we find boys doing crazy science research projects or making amazing art projects. Just diving into the community in ways that they can do that’s a little unique to kind of a small side that we have.”
Steinberg said having a good student-to-teacher ratio allows for a stronger social connection within the school.
“We find in our population that girls want to be at Laurel,” Steinberg said. “They have shared interests and academic goals resulting in strong social connections and friendships. They enjoy coming to school each day and being a part of this community. As a smaller school, it is also easier for the adult community to have a pulse on the daily happenings of the students, greatly reducing social stressors while supporting our girls during their adolescent years.”
Hartz said, “The boys have access to teachers. When you’re in a class with 10 or 11 other kids, you’re able to kind of dig a little bit deeper at times and maybe go a little bit faster. Because you’re in a smaller environment where everyone is motivated in a place to learn and to keep growing in a way that is unique to most independent schools.”
Private schools also offer plenty of opportunities for students to get prepared for college. Laurel School has a dedicated college guidance team available to all families in the school with a formal guidance program that starts in grade nine, personalized for each child. Standardized test preparation is also built into the curriculum throughout the middle and upper schools.
Hartz said University School prides itself in preparing students for the real world and any responsibilities or challenges they may face.
“It’s such a unique space because our teachers aren’t just teachers,” Hartz said. “They are also coaches. And whether that’s athletically, artistically or from a speech and debate standpoint, our teachers are more than just people who are in the classroom teaching. And so they’re so engaged in the life of all of our kids that it has a huge impact on them.”