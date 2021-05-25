Purdue University’s Hillel has added a new position to its team – the Ringel Engagement Associate.
Named after longtime Purdue University professional, the late professor Robert Ringel, father of Mark Ringel of Pepper Pike, the role will be filled by an early-career Gen Z professional, according to a news release. The candidate will participate as a member of the Purdue Hillel leadership team in the collaboration, implementation, assessment and ideation of all worship and programming, developing and mentoring cohorts of students along affinity groups like LGBTQ+, students in Greek life, athletes, STEM and others. They will also mentor semester-long paid student interns, develop one-on-one relationships with Jewish students by meeting them where they live, work and/or study.
While at Purdue University, Ringel served as assistant professor in the department of audiology and speech sciences; professor and head of the department of audiology and speech sciences; dean of the school of humanities, social sciences and education; vice president and dean of the graduate school; and executive vice president for academic affairs.
According to the release, Ringel was dedicated to his students throughout his career, as he continued to teach undergraduate classroom and mentor doctoral candidates every year until his death in 2006. Ringel also served as a member of Purdue Hillel’s governing board and as faculty adviser.
“Wherever Dad was in his career, he always made sure it allowed him to continue teaching and engaging with students,” the Ringel family, consisting of Mark Ringel and Stuart Ringel, sons, and Estelle Ringel, beloved wife of Ringel, said in the release. “He would be very happy to know that the position bearing his name will focus on connecting students, helping them to learn from each other.”
Ringel is also survived by two daughters-in-law, five grandchildren and one great-grandson, who is named in his memory.
For more information on the Ringel Engagement Associate, contact Melissa Frey at melissa@purduehillel.org.
Purdue University is in West Lafayette, Ind.