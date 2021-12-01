Beginning preschool is an important time in a child’s life. For many, it is their first experience in organized education. For parents, it can be the first time they are leaving their children with strangers for an extended period. So how can parents properly gauge which preschools are best for their child?
Liza Adams, assistant director of early childhood services at the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, Nicole Franks, director of the pre-primary school at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, and Michelle Jones, vice president of operations and quality assurance at The Nest Schools in Beachwood, said there are a few ways to tell when a child is ready for this big step.
Adams said the Mandel JCC believes a child is never too young for a quality early childhood education program. At 18 months, she said, children need stimulation and opportunities to learn about cooperative play, in addition to love, care and attention. This is a critical time in a toddler’s development in terms of making real life connections and learning how to feel safe. Synapses of brains are constantly being triggered and important to be exposed to sensory, conversations, topics.
“Development at this young of an age is so vast that it’s not often that a child is not ready for an early childhood education,” Adams said. “There are certain independent skills that children need such as feeding themselves, being able to walk and using sippy cups.”
Jones said there is a lot of brain development happening – even in infancy – and certainly through the first five years of life. In fact, 90% of a child’s brain will be developed in the first five years, according to Jones. The earlier and the more frequently children’s brains are challenged to consider new sensory input, words, sounds, smells, words, the more connections are forming.
“Early childhood is a fascinating time of life, and children who are spending time around adults who have a trained focus on their development and young peers who play and communicate alongside them are sure to benefit from that interaction,” Jones said.
Franks said a toddler is ready for separation from their family when they express feeling comfortable in larger settings, are comfortable being held or cared for by another family member, close adult friend, or babysitter, as well as showing interest in other children and are beginning to explore a playground or other large space without being very close to a caregiver.
“A preschool-aged child is ready to transition into a school setting when they are well on their way to being potty trained, have an increased level of independence and stamina for activities, exhibit an increased attention span and enjoy the time they spend with others who are not their direct caregiver,” Franks said.
Jones said there are many things to look for in a high-quality environment. High-quality preschools will provide daily curriculum activities, are selective when hiring teachers so that they are not only meeting the educational requirements of the state, but they truly share in the mission of the program – one that parents should also believe in.
“Meaningful connections are what preschool is all about,” Jones said. “Do you feel your child would connect well with the people you have met? Do you feel like you would be heard as a parent and a partner in your child’s education? Does the environment seem warm, happy and inviting? Is it clean? Do the children seem happy? Is the staff engaging and happy?”
Adams said it is important to look at the school’s philosophy and how it resonates with your family’s values and approach to education.
“Research shows children at this age use play, discovery, and tinkering to learn,” Adams said. “Parents should look for a program that offers play-based, whole child approach to education, which includes understanding where each child is developmentally in terms of socially, cognitively, emotionally and physically, and is able to support each individual child at his/her current needs.”
Franks said sending a child to school is both exciting and emotional. If you have decided that taking this next step is important to your child’s development or right for your family for a variety of reasons, be confident in your reasoning, she added. Children thrive when they have decisive caretakers who make the most out of all situations, she said.
“Communicate to your child that you are excited about their next big step,” Franks said. “Try to shed the inevitable tears when you have given your last hug and are headed for the car. Lastly, lean on the professionals that will be caring for and learning with your child. A high-quality preschool is the gift of many more adults loving and caring for your child.”