College took an unexpected turn for Reagan Anthony, who was initially planning on becoming a lawyer.
“Ours happened to be very early in the morning,” Anthony said, adding that the graduation speaker was Ruby Bridges, “and she was amazing.”
Anthony intended to go into journalism or politics.
“I was pre-law,” she said. “I was hoping to take the LSAT when I was a junior and I wanted to go to one of the best law schools.”
While she was studying in London during her junior year abroad, she wrote satire for a comedy troupe called “Betches.”
“I realized how in love I was with satire and how much I was becoming disenchanted with the idea of working in politics” she said.
Anthony, who was a Yoda Newton Editorial Intern at the Cleveland Jewish News, said she found it impossible to write cover letters for the campaign internships and the cover letters for comedy came easily.
“Coming to terms with the fact that what I thought was for me was not for me was really difficult but also was like one of the most liberating things I’ve ever done,” she said, adding that her content is often focused around Jewish culture: going to Camp Wise, being in a Jewish sorority and being in BBYO. “Making that kind of stuff is what I’m so passionate about.”
“And I think it’s really valuable to be able to learn,” she said, “that it’s not always the right thing to do to take the more stable and predictable path.”
She is doing comedy content creation for Lost Tribe Esports, which is headquartered in Philadelphia.
- Jane Kaufman, Staff Reporter