Teaching skills like reading, writing and math are taught starting at the preschool level to best promote lifelong learning.
According to Karyn Hartstone, early childhood director at Fuchs Mizrachi School in Beachwood; Jane S. Mayers, director of the early childhood center at Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple in Beachwood; and Marilyn Zaas, director of the preschool at Park Synagogue in Pepper Pike, the same should be done with Judaic studies.
“Early on, we can provide a very positive environment embedded with all sorts of Jewish experiences,” Hartstone said. “If we build a positive Jewish experience while they’re young, it’ll be a building block of their Jewish identity they develop as they grow. Starting positive and fun will lead to a strong connection. Our goal is to encourage them be very proud of being Jewish, even while they’re very young.”
It starts with the whole positive outlook on their identity, Hartstone said.
“Young children may not be interested in every detail of the Torah story, but we want them to relate to the characters presented, as well as the Jewish values those characters emulate,” she noted. “So, it’s about showing them how to live Jewishly through these lessons and in the classroom. They’ll remember how these stories made them feel, and their emotional connection to the narratives. We’re building a foundation they can expand upon later.”
Allowing for Judaic lessons in preschool environment shows children how to cultivate their spiritual and religious self, Mayers said. These opportunities lead them to embrace their religion, and its lessons and traditions.
“Children are like sponges, they’ll absorb anything,” she said. “Children also question everything. So, I think it is good to expose them to religion young so they gain ownership of their religious beliefs and practices.”
Mayers added early exposure to religion gives children insight into the inner workings of their sense of self.
“As children grow older, they will already have those early experiences as their base and can expand on them as they grow into their religious self,” she said.
Zaas said many parents tend not to understand the scope of what their child could be missing if they aren’t in a Jewish preschool. She recalled a family that came to them for their virtual preschool opportunities, explaining the mother is Jewish and the father is not, and as a family, they don’t practice very much. When she found Park Preschool, she noticed all of the things they incorporate like holidays, Shabbat, Havdalah and Judaic projects.
“She was so excited because she didn’t realize how much her children were actually missing,” she explained. “So, sometimes as a parent, whether from an interfaith family or someone who hasn’t been very religious, you don’t feel equipped to teach those things to your children. Something like this is a perfect segue-way. Just like anything else, the earlier you become submerged into anything you’re learning, the more it becomes part of you.”
Starting religious education as early as preschool provides a natural way to build on that knowledge, Zaas added.
“Equating it to secular experiences, most children learn to roll over, then crawl and then walk and then run,” she said. “And it goes in that order. Until you learn one skill, you can’t learn the next one. The same thing happens with Judaism. You learn the basics of things that occur and then it won’t be like being introduced to a foreign language for the first time. You’re building and building on that. And students tend to want to continue those lessons after they started. It creates a level of curiosity.”
And building on those lessons is easier when they’ve started earlier, Hartstone said.
“If they feel positive and proud about being Jewish, they will want to learn more and that builds their curiosity to want to continue learning,” she noted. “They’re motivated to continue doing that because they already have good feelings associated with Judaism.”
But it isn’t just up to preschools to begin these lessons early on. Mayers suggested parents also take an active role.
“Talk about the lessons, expand on them and be sure to have ritual experiences at home using religious symbols like a kiddush cup, menorahs, Shabbat candles or seder plates,” she noted. “Read stories about religious celebrations and attend religious events as a family. The school/home connection is very important and by doing these things, it strengthens a child’s value of their religion.”