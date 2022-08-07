When looking for a synagogue to join, many families seek an experience that includes an educational component like Hebrew or Sunday school. They are often looking to enhance their children’s or family’s Jewish learning, understanding of the world in a Jewish context, or to strengthen relationships to Judaism.
Edna T. Akrish, education director at Temple Israel Ner Tamid in Mayfield Heights, Rabbi Josh Foster of B’nai Jeshurun in Pepper Pike, and Rabbi Shana Nyer, director of lifelong learning at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami in Beachwood, discussed the Hebrew and Sunday school curricula at their synagogues and described the programming offered.
Foster explained that the first priority at B’nai Jeshurun is to make sure students are engaged and enjoy the learning experience.
“It is our goal for children and families to enjoy being in the synagogue, take pride in being Jewish and being part of Jewish community, and be engaged in meaningful Jewish learning,” he said.
Their youth and learning center extends from children ages 3 and 4 years old in Shabbat programs through 12th grade. For students through sixth grade, there is programming on Shabbat mornings, which includes learning about Shabbat, Jewish holidays and values, stories from the Torah, tefillah, Israel and Jewish history.
Third- to sixth-grade students can receive Hebrew tutoring and seventh- to 12th-grade students can attend Makom, a teen program which includes dinner, socializing and deep learning on topics relevant to teens’ lives through a Jewish lens.
“We work directly with each family to provide the best possible learning experience, and arrange Zoom tutoring, aides, individualized learning plans and more to fit the needs of each child and family,” Foster added.
Akrish makes sure that at Temple Israel Ner Tamid they create engaging and inviting learning experiences.
“For many of our students, our educational programs are their main contact to Judaism,” she said. “Our students are learning by doing, and incorporate the arts in their ‘hands on’ approach to learning and retaining.”
Temple Israel Ner Tamid’s Sunday program is for children from kindergarten through 10th grade, and students in grades three to seven also attend weekly enrichment sessions. The curriculum includes Bible, prayers and Jewish ethics, Jewish history and traditions, holiday customs, Israel and Hebrew language.
“We teach our children how to read in Hebrew – so they can chant some of the prayers and blessings in the siddur, and key words and the meaning of a prayer are explained,” Akrish said. They also offer a Sunday morning program for 3–5-year-olds to celebrate the Jewish holidays. “Our main goal is to involve a young person into the life of the synagogue and the Community,” she said. “To develop in them the love, pride, understanding and curiosity of being Jewish and to follow the core mission of the temple by being caring, accepting and learning how to engage in acts of kindness and tzedakah, as well as to appreciate the State of Israel.”
Nyer described the multi-generational program at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami called Our Tent, which includes preschool through adult-age learners.
“This is an experiential, choice-based program,” she explained. “Our learners can choose their classes based on their interest and age. Some classes are inter-generational, and some are peer based.”
Each year, a different learning theme is chosen, with this year’s being Eitz Chayim Hi: It is a Tree of Life, where they explore the ways Torah roots us and helps us grow. Some classes include Recipes from the Family Tree, Who Are We? Dr. Who and Jewish History, Chai Five Sports: Jewish Values through Sport, and A Jew Walked into a Temple: Comedy, Judaism and Their Connection.
“We want our learners to feel connected to Judaism, to our temple community, to the larger Jewish community, and to feel connected to and responsible for the world in which they live,” Nyer added. “When a learner has agency over their learning, when their learning is connected to their everyday lives, these all lead to a great sense of mastery, which leads to a greater sense of connection.”
Lisa Matkowsky is a freelance journalist.