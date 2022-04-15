U.S. Rep. Shontel M. Brown, D-Cleveland, and Timothy Alexander, a writer, speaker and coach, will speak at Cleveland State University’s commencement ceremonies May 14 at the Wolstein Center.
“We are very excited to have both Congresswoman Brown and Tim Alexander as speakers for our spring 2022 commencement,” CSU President Harlan Sands said in a news release. “Both of them have incredibly powerful and inspirational stories to share that will resonate with our graduates and their families. I know that they are looking forward to being with us and participating in this special day.”
CSU will confer nearly 2,200 degrees at two ceremonies. A 9:30 a.m. ceremony will include the College of Education & Human Services, Washkewicz College of Engineering, College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences and the Maxine Goodman Levin College of Urban Affairs. A 2 p.m. ceremony will include the Monte Ahuja College of Business, School of Nursing and the College of Sciences and Health Professions.
For more information, visit csuohio.edu/commencement.