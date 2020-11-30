Preschool is a common option parents use to prepare their child for kindergarten.
While many preschools offer the same core curriculum, they aren’t made the same. To find the right preschool for you and your child, Miriam Greenberg, director of Solon Jewish Preschool in Solon, and Jane Walker, director of the pre-primary program at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, suggested asking questions.
Before researching preschools, Walker suggested looking inward and identifying what they’re looking to get out of the experience.
“Before visiting any preschool programs, parents should decide what are the aspects of a program that are important to them,” she said. “Is it the hours of operation? The health and safety measures that have been put in place to keep the children safe? Proximity to home? The curriculum? The diversity of both the faculty of children? Also, what values are most important to their family and do these programs align with those values?”
Greenberg said parents should consider two main components when looking for a good preschool: whether it has a warm environment “where teachers love their students” and that the children are well prepared for kindergarten when they graduate.
“For a child to blossom and be successful, they have to feel loved,” she noted.
Adding that when you determine what type of program you want, Greenberg said parents should look for a preschool that just feels right.
“It’s not really about the questions you ask, it is more about taking a real tour and getting a feel of the environment and staff,” she said.
Walker also said parents should be sure to visit programs, health permitting, to get a true feel for how it operates. Following the research stage, parents should visit each program they’re considering for their child. While there, be sure to take in the environment and get a feel for the place. Look for displays with student work, she suggested.
“Listen to how the staff communicates with each other,” she said. “Is it a comfortable and friendly place where children are encouraged to ask questions, take risks and make mistakes? Are they allowed to experiment freely with the materials in the room and engage in activities of their choosing?”
While at the visit, whether that is in-person or virtually, Walker stated parents should be ready to ask a few questions. Focus on curriculum, evaluation, safety, discipline, communication, diversity, daily schedules and family involvement in the classroom, she said.
“Don’t forget the critical questions too, such as ‘my child has a severe allergy to peanuts and needs an EpiPen, is the faculty and staff trained to administer it?” she said. “Or, ‘our family is kosher. How will the school make sure that our diet is respected?”
Both professionals explained looking for a preschool during the COVID-19 pandemic not only requires some questions to be adjusted, but also should add more necessary ones to the list.
“The current pandemic has elevated the need to put your child’s health and safety above all else,” Walker said. “Specific questions should be asked about the school’s pandemic plan. What changes have they made due to the pandemic? Do they have a pandemic plan in writing? If so, will they share it with you?”
For example, Greenberg said Solon Jewish Preschool has made several changes due to the pandemic and always share that with both current and prospective parents.
“Our school has taken extreme precautions including masks and social distancing to be able to stay open in person and yet keep the children and staff safe,” she said. “We keep windows open for fresh air or if the weather is nice, we set up outdoor classrooms on our beautiful campus and each room is a self-contained pod. Once all precautions are in place, we allow in-person tours with total masks and social distancing enforced. While the visitors cannot spend time inside a classroom, they can pass through the halls and see the program in action.”
Pandemic or not, searching for a preschool can be a stressful time for parents.
“Ultimately, parents should trust their instincts,” Greenberg said. “Go after your heart – choose the place where you feel at home.”
Walker said, “It can feel like a daunting experience to choose the right preschool for your child. However, in the end, it isn’t important where your best friend, your neighbor, or your cousin feels you should send your child and it isn’t about the school which at the time seems to be the most popular. In the end, it boils down to your gut feeling where your child will thrive.”