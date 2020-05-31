Friendship Circle Kulanu student Tal Rothberg won first place locally and third place nationally in the Better Together program’s annual Better2Write competition.
Other Friendship Circle Kulanu students who placed include: Ron Chajmovic, who won second place locally; Noah Lurie and Sarah Friedman, who tied for third place locally; and Kayla Goodman, who received special recognition for her poem entry.
The annual competition invites teens to submit an essay, article or short story reflecting upon their experiences during the Better Together program, which is designed to encourage meaningful interaction between young and old.
Rothberg’s essay reflected upon a special friendship she made with a 92-year-old woman and she received a scholarship toward a future Israel experience. The other students received a monetary prize.
The program is coordinated locally by Friendship Circle Kulanu Principal Amy Pincus, Montefiore manager of volunteer services Diane Weiner and Rabbi Akiva Feinstein of Montefiore.