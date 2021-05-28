The final two years of Sam Heller’s high school experience were certainly not conventional. But on May 23, he was able to graduate in front of family, including his grandparents.
Sam was sent home in March 2020 along with the rest of his school due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the rest of his junior year, he attended school virtually.
He and his classmates were able to return to in-person learning in the fall, but things were still far from normal. Sam, a hockey player, and his team had to quarantine twice. Sam also had to quarantine two separate times.
He said his graduation is bittersweet as he looks back fondly on all he accomplished amid the pandemic, while also being excited about what the future holds.
“It’s nice to finally move on to the next stage of my life,” said Sam, who will attend the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. “I feel like I’ve been looking forward to college forever. Michigan is my dream school, so the fact that I’m going to Michigan is even better for me. I’m so excited. But at the same time, it stinks that we didn’t get a fully normal end to my junior year and senior year. It’s also sad leaving my friends and my family in Cleveland.”
Sam, who is also the head of the L’Chaim Society at University School, which celebrates Israeli culture, is excited to also meet new people at college and be able to focus on the areas that he cares deeply about.
“I am very excited to finally be able to focus on my studies and what I’ve always been passionate about, which is finance,” he said. “I’ve been able to take business classes at US, but I’ve never had a curriculum centered around business and finance. I’m really looking forward to that.”
- Alex Krutchik, Staff Reporter