When children go on an extended break from school, the last thing on their mind is typically their school work. But what are the benefits to learning year-round? And how can parents make learning a fun and engaging activity that children enjoy during holiday breaks?
Tina Schneider, executive director of Cleveland Montessori School, Kim Walter, center director at Huntington Learning Center in Mayfield Heights and Mentor, and Claire Wilson, first step teacher and early childhood faculty member at Hathaway Brown School in Shaker Heights, said there are several ways to make learning fun in everyday life.
Wilson said the Hathaway Brown early childhood program is working on foundational skills. She said they want the children to be excited about learning, to be excited about school, and to develop natural curiosity and wonder in the world.
“Activities that can stimulate that curiosity and wonder will then transition and build a love of learning that will last beyond their academic career, out into the world, their careers and life in general,” Wilson said.
Schneider said there are a few online programs that may provide continued practice during breaks from school, such as Khan Academy, where students could work for brief periods on specific skills. However, Schneider warned that students typically spend more time on computer screens and phones than would be recommended by teachers or health professionals.
“In Montessori, we encourage hands-on learning, reading and projects and spend limited amounts of time on technology when in school,” Schneider said. “During breaks we would continue to encourage students to participate in purposeful activities off screen as much as possible.”
Walter suggests enhancing a student’s foundational practical math skills when you’re baking. Adding, counting and using fractions is a great opportunity for family time and in-person interactions while increasing practical math skills. Also, counting out money, change, and calculating percent-off discount sales at a store is a great opportunity for students to increase their practical math skills, she said.
“Having a student read (for fun) over break – not something that’s assigned for school necessarily, but something that they’re just interested in – is a great opportunity for students to ... talk to their parents about what’s happening in the story,” Walter said.
Although boredom might seem like a bad thing for a child, Wilson said boredom can actually be good for them, and it can lead to productivity and creativity. She cited Sir Isaac Newton being bored underneath an apple tree when he discovered the theory of gravity.
“Be stimulated, be excited to explore your world, notice all the amazing things around you,” Wilson said. “It really starts to build those skills that you will use in the classroom. This could be like resilience, trying and failing at something, starting over, asking questions, making observations, solving problems. All those things they can do through their play.”
Walter said if a student is struggling in school, taking advantage of a holiday break when school is closed is a great opportunity for students to re-mediate their abilities and get specific academic instruction. This way, they go back stronger and more capable of keeping up with their academic expectations when they go back to school.
“It’s a great opportunity for formal enrichment in a setting like Huntington because they don’t have the daily academic pressures,” Walter said. “Also, it’s a great opportunity for older high school students to start preparing for upcoming ACTs and SATs that generally occur in the February and March time frame.”