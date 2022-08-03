Children who have disabilities – whether physical or learning – are entitled to receive high-quality educations and all necessary accommodations from the schools which they attend. This is a right under federal law that pertains to all schools. Still, some children who have disabilities may opt to attend a private school that specializes in educating children with disabilities.
Berry Thompson, head of school at New Story Schools in Independence, and Jodi Johnston, director of academics and teacher development at Julie Billiart Schools in Akron, Lyndhurst and Westlake, discussed the ways in which schools can best service children who have disabilities.
“Our approach is to implement, obviously, ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990),” Thompson said.
The school has a team that formulates learning plans catered to each individual student’s learning and behavioral needs, he said.
“They pretty much create all of the behavior plans for all of our kiddos as they come in,” he explained.
He gave the example of a nonverbal student using various types of technology, such as a picture board, to absorb and express information.
“This population of students, a lot of times, they’re not able to demonstrate their knowledge in schools so our job is to find different ways,” Thompson said.
He explained that the school uses the Morningside Model, a method of teaching that was originally researched for children who have ADHD (attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder).
“But, we started using it with this population out of Columbus,” he said, referring to the Columbus location of New Story Schools.
“They were the first site to really get behind the Morningside Model and ever since then, they’ve had one-year growth with a kid being with them and that’s phenomenal because our kids, a lot of times, the growth is not the same as the traditional student’s, but it can be,” Thompson elaborated.
For students who have physical disabilities, he said they should have access to ramps for accessibility. He further mentioned that New Story School is all on one floor, which helps children who use wheelchairs or other assistive devices for mobility.
“So, we don’t have to worry about anybody going up or down,” he stated.
Johnston stated that Julie Billiart Schools serve children who have moderate learning, social and physical differences. She said the school is able to accommodate some physical disabilities, but not all.
“Our schools, curriculum, program and staffing are designed for children with learning and social differences,” Johnston said.
She recommended providing students with strategically-designed classrooms, small student-to-teacher ratios, on-site therapy, state-of-the-art technology, and accessible activities.
Students should be aided by on-site therapists, board-certified behavior analysts and certified intervention specialists who can help them succeed in the classroom, with their peers and at home, she stated.
The children have different histories and have varying disabilities. Because of this, students are encouraged to treat each other with dignity and respect, Johnston said of the social expectations of students.
“All our children come from diverse backgrounds and have a unique understanding that they are all different and embrace that about one another,” she said. “They don’t look at each other as having a disability, they see each other as equal.”
Johnston noted that advocating for a child is not always easy, but there are many community organizations, schools, therapy centers and programs that can offer them support.
“There are specialized schools and programs for children who learn differently,” she stated. “Families have options.”