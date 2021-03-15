Providing a safe and educational environment for students has been a balancing act for schools around the country since the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in March 2020. That challenge has been even more difficult since students were allowed back at most schools in fall 2020.
Patrick Gallagher, head of school at University School, and Sheri Homany, associate head of school at Hathaway Brown, both in Shaker Heights, said they had to make several changes to protocols to bring back in-person learning.
University School, which has been open for in-person learning the entire school year, introduced several changes, including extending the passing periods between classes in order to minimize foot traffic and to sanitize learning spaces.
“The majority of our community recognized that these were the small sacrifices we would have to make in order to have the privilege to be together,” Gallagher said. “And that was a special connection we shared among students, teachers and parents from the start of the year. We knew being together in person was preferred and it was possible. And we did everything we could together to open as fully and safely as possible.”
Like University School, Homany credits the close-knit community Hathaway Brown has in allowing the school to reopen relatively seamlessly. The school, which has a little under 1,000 students, has been following the new protocols without hesitation. Those protocols include temperature checks and social distancing of 6 feet.
At Hathaway Brown, only 50% of the student body was on campus at the beginning of the school year. Now, the entire upper school student body, with the exception of those families that have opted to keep their children home, are back and learning in-person on campus.
“The secret to our success is a community that is all-in,” Homany said. “We’re really based on sisterhood and caring for one another. Our students have just been fantastic in terms of following their protocols. I think there was a lot of worry initially that kids wouldn’t wear their masks and wouldn’t follow the rules. It’s the opposite. Our students are so grateful to be in person and so caring of one another, we have not had one instance – that we know of – COVID transmission on campus. We’ve had folks test positive, but every single case has been exposed outside of school.”
Gallagher said the teachers were crucial in implementing new protocols at University School.
“It was seen as a little bit of solidarity to bring us all together,” Gallagher said. “Our teachers were absolutely amazing in preparing for this year like no other. And helped our students learn COVID-cautious behavior. That, more than anything, has seen us through now to March and in-person instruction.”
While teachers were important to the success of this school year so far, Gallagher added the students, which range from kindergarten to 12th grade, were all compliant with these new rules.
“The students have been remarkable,” Gallagher said. “I think the anxiety among teachers at the start was really whether students, particularly younger students, would be able to follow these guidelines and adhere to these protocols. And they have done it beautifully. They have shown us that they can manage these expectations, and I could not be more pleased that the students have been as committed as they have been.”
Homany, who also has a background in biology, has been on calls with groups of national doctors to help figure out how to best reopen Hathaway Brown. She said that feeling safe at school is the most important thing for a child’s development.
“It’s really important,” Homany said. “It’s Maslow’s hierarchy. If you don’t feel safe and cared for, good learning is not going to happen. So, it’s critical that people feel comfortable, safe and cared for. That’s a paramount concern for everyone.”