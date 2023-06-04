For some soon-to-be-eighth graders, there are decisions to be made; in some cases, long before the next school year starts, such as where to attend high school.
According to the Private School Review, there are 26 private high schools in the Cleveland area. For those choosing the private school route, there’s much to weigh.
“It is important to find a high school that is a good fit; not only in terms of academics and extracurricular opportunities but also to ensure a girl and her family can see themselves as members of the community,” said Abigail Steinberg, director of enrollment of management for Laurel School in Shaker Heights.
“When choosing a private school, and knowing it will be a long-term investment, the highest priority for a family should be that the student feels a sense of belonging and purpose at the school,” said Christina Townsend Hartz, director of admission and financial aid at University School in Hunting Valley.
“For most students and families, that can be determined through research and in-person visits,” Townsend Hartz said.
She offered a number of questions you’ll eventually want answered.
“Belonging can mean many things,” she said. “Does the school offer programs your child is interested in? Does the academic programming match your student’s passions and also allow for exploration? Does the school offer athletic or extracurricular options that would line up with your student? Does the school mission/motto resonate with your family? And, can you ‘see’ your student at that school?”
Once you and your prospective student want to dive into the investigative process, here are some tools to help:
“Online review sites such as niche.com have really grown to become reputable resources and places where prospective families can hear authentic reviews from other parents, students and alumni,” Townsend Hartz said. “These sites can also provide a good overview of what schools have to offer and what sets them apart from each other.”
“There are so many ways to learn about Laurel School,” Steinberg said. “Families can utilize admissions packets, open houses and our website and social media channels when they first begin their search. As they get deeper in the admissions process they often will connect with current Laurel students and parents to learn what sets Laurel apart.”
No doubt, you’ll want to schedule an in-person interview with an admissions counselor. Here’s what to expect to hear when you walk in the door:
“I like to know what brings a family our way and learn more about their daughter,” Steinberg said. “What are her particular passions or interests? What is important to the family in a high school experience?”
Townsend Hartz said, “The start of every admission conversation has to center around the student. Often my first question is ‘Tell me more about your son and why you think our school might be a great place for him to learn and grow.’”
With summer vacation in the offing, your middle school student, no doubt, needs a breather. So do you.
That said, local private schools suggest starting your investigative process before the next school year starts.
“Early in the fall is when most schools officially begin the admission season and welcome prospective students and parents on campus for open houses, student shadow days/visits, or parent centric-events,” Townsend Hartz said.
“However, I do think that the summer is a really great time to start researching and learning more about Cleveland schools. Cleveland is fortunate to have so many great schools, so many great options – so many that it could become overwhelming. If the summer is a quieter time for your family then starting the research process at that time is a great idea.”
“We have conversations with families all year long,” Steinberg said. “While many families will start their search process in the fall of eighth grade, some begin in sixth or seventh grade with a school tour or attending an open house to get their feet wet.”
Steve Mark is a freelance journalist.