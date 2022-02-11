Temple Emanu El in Orange held its Consecration of seven first-graders Jan. 21 during erev Shabbat services, with Rabbi Steven Denker and Cantor David Malecki presiding.
The students’ families participated in the service from the sanctuary while the rest of the congregation participated virtually. The event marks the children’s formal beginning of their Jewish education.
Socially distanced throughout the sanctuary, each family participated by lighting Shabbat candles with candlesticks the students made in class. The students also shared a musical video and d’var Torah previously recorded with each student individually.
The children blessed during this service were: Jackson Cyncynatus, Jonah Karr, Samuel Karr, Elliot Kaufman, Audrey Klotzman, Andrew Schiller and Steven Walker.
Symbolic of this new beginning was the previous week’s Torah portion, Yitro, in which Moses presents the Ten Commandments to the people of Israel.
“Just as the Ten Commandments marked a new beginning for living Jewishly, so, too, does the consecration of these children,” Denker said in a news release.