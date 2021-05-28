For Madeline Friedman, the new normal of quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic offered the perfect platform to start a speakers series at Laurel School.
Maddie, 13, and a seventh grader at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, said she was inspired to initiate the series by her mother, Hilary M. Stone, Kent State University School of Fashion’s industry liaison and internship director. Stone often arranges to have speakers at Kent State in Kent.
“I knew with Zoom there were just so many things possible,” Maddie told the Cleveland Jewish News May 19. “I thought, why not?”
Maddie’s father is Ian Friedman, a local attorney. Rounding out the family are Maddie’s two younger brothers, Gabriel, 6, and Emmitt, 3.
She took on the project as a function of student government, of which she is vice president. Maddie said she hoped the stories of the women invited would inspire the all-girls student body. She invited Carol Salus, an art historian, to be the first in the series, who gave her talk virtually.
The second in the lineup was Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor.
Much to Maddie’s surprise, the chief justice offered to present in person May 18, just as restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic began to be loosened statewide.
While the presentation was still offered virtually to upper school students, 95 students in grades six through eight attended O’Connor’s talk in Laurel’s chapel on campus, along with several faculty members and a few high school students. Fifth graders watched from Laurel’s Butler Campus in Novelty.
The live presentation meant Maddie had the responsibility of delivering the introduction in person to students, detailing facts of O’Connor’s biography. She also presented O’Connor with a green bag of gifts at the end of the presentation.
Maddie, who became bat mitzvah at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike in December 2020, said she felt arranging the series dovetailed with key concepts in Judaism such as sharing knowledge, growth and values.
She volunteered at the Friendship Circle of Cleveland in Pepper Pike for her bat mitzvah project, and coordinated online dance classes with staff from Cleveland City Dance for students involved at Friendship Circle.
Maddie said she hopes to become a pediatric surgeon because she loves children and is “fascinated with the world of medicine.”
Arranging the speakers series, she said, has helped her develop confidence.
“I think I’ve really been able to grow in my communication skills and writing emails and being able to ask for visits,” she said. “We’ve only had two so far this year. But hopefully I can do this next year.”