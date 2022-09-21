Longtime faculty leader J.B. Silvers and alumnus and investment executive Andrew Medvedev were announced as interim co-deans of the Weatherhead School of Management, Case Western Reserve University President Eric W. Kaler and Provost Ben Vinson III announced in a news release.
Silvers, a nationally recognized expert in health care finance, serves as the school’s associate dean for finance, while Medvedev chairs its visiting committee and serves on the university’s board of trustees, the release stated. Their three-year terms began Sept. 1.
They succeed Manoj Malhotra, who announced he would step down after completing his five-year term as dean.
“We are honored by this opportunity to lead an organization that has played such an important role in each of our lives, and that serves as the lynchpin of the regional and management community,” Medvedev and Silvers said in a joint statement in the release. “Weatherhead’s proud history of innovation, world-class faculty and staff and a tight-knit alumni network will enable it to become one of the leaders in guiding the management community through these unprecedented times. We are excited to help the school capitalize on its incredible legacy and potential.”
Silvers joined CWRU in 1979, holding leadership roles at Weatherhead in academic affairs, resource management and planning, and the department of banking and finance and served as interim dean in 2012. An Indiana native, Silvers earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Ind., and his doctorate from Stanford University in California.
Medvedev earned his undergraduate degree in economics from CWRU in 1997 and his MBA from Harvard Business School in Boston in 2004.