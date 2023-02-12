Jenise M. Snyder was appointed dean of arts, sciences and professional studies at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike after serving as interim dean since March 2022, according to a news release.
“Dr. Snyder has been one of our most dedicated professors for more than a decade,” said Christine De Vinne, president of Ursuline College, in the release. “Her commitment to our students combined with her innovative approaches to learning inside and outside the classroom makes her the ideal candidate for this leadership position and a role model for our faculty and students.”
Snyder was named chair of the biology department in 2020 and also works as an associate professor of biology. She grew up in Miami and earned her bachelor’s degree in biology teacher education at Florida International University, after earning an associate’s degree from a community college.
She taught high school biology and environmental science and worked as a pre-service STEM teacher as part of a NASA funded program.
“I always wanted to study science and conduct research, but I let others talk me out of it,” Snyder said in the release. “I didn’t have the self-esteem at that age to stand up to them and follow my dreams.”
She returned to Florida International University to earn her master’s in biology and continued to the University of California Davis for her Ph.D. in ecology.
“One of the most exciting things about Ursuline College is being able to give back and help others find the confidence to be their best selves and follow their passion,” she said in the release. “Throughout my career, I have often felt like I didn’t fit the mold. I’ve been told that I don’t look like a scientist, much less a field ecologist. I love Ursuline for being a community that teaches and shows students to break the mold and eliminate preconceptions and barriers for themselves.”